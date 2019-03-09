A recent 1,000-point career scorer in basketball, football, however, is Zane Schlabach's passion and the Rapid City Christian senior will pursue the gridiron on the collegiate level.
Schlabach signed signed a letter-of-intent Saturday at Hart Ranch to play football for University of Northwestern-St. Paul .
"I love playing football; that is really my favorite sport, I would say," he said. "I loved playing basketball and football throughout my high school career, but football is what I wanted to do in the future."
Schlabach said the big thing for him was the atmosphere at Northwestern St. Paul
"When I went to visit I met some of the players and some of the coaches, and the atmosphere was really good and very positive," he said. "It is a beautiful campus and they have my major (engineering), so that was a big plus."
Schlabach, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound versatile player for the Comets in his career at Rapid City Christian, is expected to play outside linebacker for the Eagles.
"I know it is a step up definitely from high school, but I am really excited to get into it," he said. "I really liked the coaches over there, and I know I am going to get great instruction, great coaching over there. I'm really exited about it.
Northwestern-St. Paul plays in the Division III level and competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Conference. The Eagles were 5-5 last season.
"It wasn't one of the higher schools football-wise on my list. I had some offers from some NAIA schools, but the atmosphere of UNM was what really drew me there," he said. "It might have not been a higher level of football, but I feel it is a better pick for me."
Rapid City Christian head football coach Ron McLaughlin said the Eagles are getting a talented player in Schlabach.
"He has good size and great speed, and yet, he is a kid who works really hard," McLaughlin said. "When you combine those two things, they are getting a good athlete."
Schlabach said he is undecided on what type of engineering he will pursue, but would like to go into business someday.