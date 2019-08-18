After the smoke cleared and lost parts were picked up, Chad Schroeder of Rapid City was the last man standing in front of a full house of rowdy Demolition Derby fans at the Central States Fair.
He took out his final opponent even as his engine was cutting out, causing him to feather the accelerator to keep his 318 Chrysler engine running to claim the win.
Saturday night's $3,300 paycheck was Schroeder's first win this year in 23 shows.
"You do the best you can with what you've got," Schroeder said. He said that it is very rare that a driver can use the same car in two events. To prepare for a demolition derby, drivers pull out the entire interior of a vehicle and install a reinforced cage to protect the driver.
He said he also puts in a motor and transmission to make sure the vehicle runs as long as possible despite the abuse it absorbs.
Schroeder said he was never confident that he would win Saturday night.
"I never had the feeling I would win," he said. "It is so unpredictable out here. You never know what is going to happen."
At last year's fair, temperatures were near triple digits for the demolition derby. Saturday night, a cold front brought storms to the area in the afternoon and left temperatures hovering near 60 degrees.
Sunday night at the Central States Fair will feature a concert by Big and Rich with Trish Munsick.
Chris Jansen and Clare Dunn are the featured acts Monday night.
The Range Days Rodeo begins Wednesday night. Thursday night, the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals come to the fairgrounds and the Range Days Rodeo continues Friday and Saturday nights.