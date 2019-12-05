The Sturgis wrestling team opened the season with a bang as it cruised to a win over Belle Fourche Thursday night in Sturgis.
The Scoopers earned pinfall wins in nine of their 14 matches, en route to a 70-12 victory over the Broncs.
The match started with a forfeit victory for Sturgis at 106 pounds, before Evan Osborn pinned Belle Fourche’s Lane Longbreak in 33 seconds.
From there, the Scoopers continued to dominate on their way to taking a 24-0 lead as Kaden Olson defeated Colton Shelley at 120 pounds in a minute and 32 seconds, followed by a Logan DeSersa win over Hunter Quenzer at 126 pounds (1:49).
Thomas McCoy stopped Sturgis’ momentum in the 132 pound matchup as he defeated Traylin Martin by pinfall in 4:23.
The Scoopers got back on track in the next match as Perry Ketelsen earned a victory over Andy Tonsager by pin in 34 seconds.
Sturgis went on to win five of the next six matches by pin to close out the dual.
Up next, the Scoopers will travel to Mandan for the Mandan Lions Invitational starting today at 2:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Broncs will look to bounce back when they compete at the Custer Invite today, starting at 3 p.m.