STURGIS — Sturgis made more big plays as the Scoopers took a wild Black Hills Conference battle from Belle Fourche on Friday at Woodle Field by a 49-35 count.
The Scoopers scored touchdowns running the ball, through the air and on special teams while forcing four Bronc turnovers and effectively eliminating their BHC rivals from a shot at postseason play.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Sturgis coach Chris Koletzky said after his team’s senior night victory. “They were playing for a playoff berth, and our message to our boys was that we had to match their intensity.
“The turnovers, the big plays, it was a great game to be in the stands, that’s for sure.”
At times the game resembled two boxers throwing haymakers at each other.
The Broncs landed the first blow on the first play from scrimmage, a 37-yard pass from quarterback Colby Nowowiejski to Jackson Tyndall that led to a second hook-up between the two — this time a 21-yarder that resulted in a touchdown and a 7-0 Belle Fouche lead.
Sturgis struck right back, with fullback Wren Jacobs breaking loose for a 16-yard run followed by a 33-yard gallop that set up Trevor Erlenbusch’s 2-yard TD plunge to make it 7-7.
And that’s how the first half continued.
A punt that skipped off a Bronc player and a crucial offside twice extended Sturgis’ next possession, which ended in Daylen Rhodes scoring a TD on a 7-yard run.
Belle Fourche answered with Kelby Olson breaking loose for a 50-yard score on a pass from Nowowiejski to tie the game at 14-14 before Olson scored on a 6-yard run later in the second stanza to make it 21-14 Broncs.
Sturgis grabbed momentum again when Jacobs scored on a 33-yard run and then turned a Nowowiejski into points on the last play of the first half when Scooper quarterback Zach Shoun connected with Josh Fowler for a 32-yard TD to send Sturgis into the half up 28-21.
The Scoopers, who got the football to start the second half, looked like they were going to build on their lead, but Bronc linebacker Aiden Giffin stepped in front of a Shoun aerial and returned it 77 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s just a sophomore, but he’s the fastest guy on the team,” Belle Fourche head coach Scott Slotten said. “We knew he had the speed, we just want him to be a playmaker. He came up huge today with that.”
With the score now tied at 28-all, Koletzky knew he had to settle his team back down after the interception.
“I just said, ‘Next play,’” the Scooper coach said. “Our kids can hang their heads and they don’t get over the last play. Our message this week was, whatever bad happens, we want your heads up and hustling and we’re on to the next play.”
Scooper strong safety Justin Burnham gave his team a lift when he intercepted Nowowiejski deep in Belle Fourche territory. Fowler converted the turnover into points on the next play when he scored on a 15-yard run.
A bad snap on a fourth-down play led to the Broncs turning the ball over on downs near midfield. Fowler again got loose, this time weaving his way to a 40-yard TD run.
Nowowiejski hit Giffin with as 40-yard strike for the big play in a Bronc possession that ended in an Olson TD run to pull Belle within 42-35.
Kaden Phillips struck the final big blow of the game, return a Bronc punt 45 yards for a touchdown and pushing the Scoopers up 49-35.
“We had to have this one,” Slotten said of his team’s playoff fortunes. “We needed it for the playoffs. That hurts because these seniors have played four years and haven’t been in the playoffs once.”
Belle Fourche closes the season against Todd County on Thursday. Sturgis heads to Spearfish to play another BHC game, this time against the Spartans.