Sturgis' Gavin West had a mixed reaction to his performance in the 110 meter hurdles Tuesday at the Festival of Relays at Sioux Park.
On the one hand, he came out on top. On the other, early in the season, his time still isn't where he wants it to be.
West took first place in the event in 15.42 seconds, and he also won the pole vault with a mark of 13 feet.
"I’m happy that I got first place, but I’m a little disappointed in my time," he said. "It wasn’t a P.R. for me and I’m trying to break that 15 (second) range. I’m going to work hard to improve on my time."
West's personal record in the 110 hurdles is 15.11, but he hopes to break beyond that.
Last season he finished third at the Class AA state meet in the event with a time of 15.23. He was behind Stephon St. Pierre of Sioux Falls Lincoln, who posted a time of 15.17 and Pierre Lear from Watertown who finished in 14.87.
Both are back this season, so West knows for a realistic shot at winning a state title he'll have to break 15 seconds at least.
He's hoping to get into either the middle-14 or high-14 second range, and he said he's willing to put the work in.
"A lot of it is your height over the hurdle, so it’s like you’re almost in a dead sprint, and you don’t spend nearly as much time in the air, and the other part of it is your start and your stamina," he said. "If you have a super fast start and you keep that speed all the way to the end, that’s the main goal of how to trim your time off."
Rapid City Stevens got a big lift from its distance relay teams, including the boys' and girls' 4x800 meter relays and the girls' 1,600 sprint medley.
In the boys' 4x800 win, which came in 8:34.37, the Raiders were able to get by rival Rapid City Central on the last leg to take home first with a big kick from anchor Lucas Steiger to eventually take the top spot.
The team also featured Luke Meyer, Ben Jones and Liam Vitas.
"Our paces went out of the way and our goals because of our competition with Central," Steiger said. "It was really important for us to get ahead of them and take the win."
The Cobblers and the Raiders stayed with each other for the first 2,800 meters of the 3,200 meter race, but it was the last 400 that put Stevens over the top.
"We have pressure on us, everyone is going for us and it pumps you full of adrenaline," Steiger said. "That first 200 is going to feel great, but that last 600 really wears away at you and you just have to get down to the grit and fight it out the whole way."
The rivalry with Central didn't do anything to dampen that adrenaline, either.
"It’s crazy, a lot of people in the school are counting on us," Meyer said. "The adrenaline is crazy and you definitely get a boost at the beginning. You have to go all out, and even if they get a lead on you, don’t let them get too much of a lead."
It was the first time the group had run the 4x800, and it was a pretty good first showing. The team finished 30 seconds faster than its seed time, and they only see those times dropping as the season goes on.
"Adrenaline is going to come with any race, it just happens. It does help you a lot and I think it helped us, just the fact that we had so much pressure that we just pushed through," Vitas said. "Hopefully moving forward there will be much better competition and that will help us improve and get better."
Another Raider group trying out a relay was that of Leah Arnold, Bryanna Kuhn, Emma Thurness and Jocelyn Konechne, which took home first in the 1,600 sprint medley over the fellow Stevens' team of Sawyer Enders-Erwin, Kirsten Verit, Tatum Hanson and Hailey Uhre in 4:31.20.
Both teams were neck-in-neck until a kick by Kuhn pulled her team away and to the top of the podium as winners.
Competing against teammates was actually helpful, because all four admitted that in-team bragging rights were on the line.
"It’s nerve-wracking at first because our teammates are really fast too, but either way Stevens wins so it’s nice," Arnold said. "Hopefully we get better at connecting with our handoffs and hopefully we progress."
Getting better as the season goes on was a big theme of most teams Tuesday, as many have not had many opportunities to compete.
Konechne said that's her hope for the sprint medley team.
"It felt good until it got over, but it was nice being against Stevens and competing against people that you knew. It kind of pushed us to do our best and we knew if they won we’d be a lot harder on ourselves," she said. "When the season goes on we’ll get better times so hopefully we only go up from here."
Stevens also won the boys' 4x100 relay with Joe Spray, Sam Marchiando, Nathan Bender and Tyler Bradley in 44.41; the boys' 4x200 team of Spray, Damon Lushbough, Isaiah Morin-Baxter and Bradley in 1:32.17; the boys' 4x400 with Morin-Baxter, Bradley, Zane Stehman and Lushbough in 3:30.97.
Sturgis won the boys' 1,000 and 1,600 sprint medleys. The 1,000 team had Jared Sailer, Ethan Brenneman, Brady Buchholz and Traeton Monahan and finished in 2:05.49 while the 1,600 team of Trevor Christman, Sailer, Ridge Inhofer and Brenneman finished in 3:42.32.
Spearfish won the distance medley with Yohannes Peterson, Ryan Pelo, Ryan Rafferty and Rigel Roberdeau in 11:19.66.
The Raider girls won the 4x800 with Elise Unkenholz, Jaden Matkins, Hailey Uhre and Kuhn in 10:12.07.
Central won the 4x100 with Hayleigh Young, Lauren Sperlich, Peyton Bagley and Hannah Young in 49.88; the 4x200 with Hayleigh Young, Sperlich, Alyssa Burke and Hannah Young in 1:47.16; the 1,000 sprint medley team with Hayleigh Young, Burke, Bagley and Hannah Young and the distance medley team with Delaney Kost, Lilli Molitor, Katie Johnson and Makaen DeGeest in 14:02.83.
The Spartan girls won the 4x400 relay with Lyndey Dean, Maddison Doren, Alexis Louis and Mikayla Tracy in 4:07.47.
Other boys' individual winners included: Taylor Opstedahl of Sturgis in the 300 hurdles (43.98), Morin-Baxter of Stevens in the high jump (6 feet, 1 inch), Julian Swallow of Central in the long jump (22-3 ¼), Alec Keffeler of Sturgis in the triple jump (43-10 ½), Liam Porter of Central in the shot put (45-¼), Ryan Brink of Stevens in the discus (134-6).
Other girls' individual winner included: Elizabeth Schaefer of Stevens in the 100 hurdles (14.94) and 300 hurdles (43.98), Olivia Jolley of Sturgis in the high jump (5-0), Madisyn Trupe of Stevens in the pole vault (10-6), Bagley of Central in the long jump (17-2½), Rylie Stonecipher of Stevens in the triple jump (34-6 ½), Tayah Ladson of Central in the shot put (35-5), Savannah Perez of Stevens in the discus (123-0)