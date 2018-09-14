The Sturgis Scoopers ran roughshod over the St. Thomas More defense for a big 33-20 win over the Cavaliers Friday night in Black Hills Conference action at Woodle Field.
Sturgis, 2-2, led 14-0 at halftime and then answered a STM touchdown early in the third period with three straight scores to pull away. The Cavs added two late touchdown runs to close the gap in the end.
Quarterback Gavin West had a big game on the ground with a pair of touchdown runs, including a 73-yard score in the third quarter that answered STM's first points.
Sturgis then added touchdown runs of 62 yards from Cedrick Stabber and 5 yards from Manny Gallosa for a 33-7 lead.
St. Thomas More added a 23-yard TD run by Riley Olson and a 49-yard touchdown run by freshman Jed Sullivan with 12 seconds remaining.
Sturgis finished with 451 yards rushing, led by West with 136 yards and Stabber with 112 yards on just six carries.
Olson had 62 yards on the ground for the Cavs, who fell to 1-3 on the season. Ryan Wojcik added 53 yards and a touchdown early in the third.
The Scoopers will be at Spearfish Friday, while STM hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 28, RAPID CITY STEVENS 12: Aberdeen Central won its first game of the season, quarterback Austin Huff had 285 yards of total offense as the Golden Eagles topped the Raiders.
Huff got the scoring started with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He would finish the game with 10 carries for 60 yards. At the end of the first quarter Aberdeen led 7-0.
He connected with Jackson Rohlfs for a touchdown in the second quarter from 11-yards out. Later in the quarter the two hooked up again for a 70-yard score. The Golden Eagles led 21-0 at halftime.
Huff finished the game 12-of-16 with 225 yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing. He connected with Dillon Stoebner from 3-yards out in the third quarter, at the end of the third Aberdeen led 28-0.
Stevens scored two late touchdowns, both by Philip Walls, who finished with 24 carries for 112 yards. The first one was from 5-yards out and the extra point was blocked, his second one was also from 5-yards out and the two point conversion failed.
The Raiders, 1-3, face Sioux Falls Washington at home Friday while Aberdeen Central, 1-3, hosts Harrisburg.
HOT SPRINGS 56, CUSTER 13: The Bison scored 53 points in the first half with the lop-sided win in the Southern Hills Showdown Friday in Custer.
The Bison, 3-1, scored 27 points in the first quarter and 26 more in the second for a 53-13 halftime lead. The only score in the second half was from a Hot Springs field goal.
Quarterback Morgan Harkless had a huge game for the Bison, completing 6-of-6 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 97 yards on seven rushes and three touchdowns. Andrew Wendland ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Norton had four catches for 126 yards and a score. As a team, the Bison had 534 total yards, including 363 on the ground.
Mikiah Grace led Custer with 61 yards rushing, while Dathon Elmore added 36 yards. Jerrett Woodward had 11 carries for the Wildcats.
The Bison will host Belle Fourche Friday, while Custer, 3-2, will face Pine Ridge on Sept. 28.
BELLE FOURCHE 49, SPEARFISH 7: The Broncs got 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Kelby Olson in the big win over the Spartans.
Belle Fourche led 22-7 at halftime and pulled away int he second half. Tate Hostetter was 7-of-10 passing for 63 yards for the Broncs, who had 476 total yards.
Tyler Barkley had 50 yards on the ground and one TD for Spearfish.
Belle Fourche, 2-2, is at Hot Springs Friday, while Spearfish, 0-4, hosts Sturgis.
HARDING COUNTY 34, HERREID/SELBY AREA 22: The Ranchers bounced back from their first loss last week with the win over the Wolverines Friday in Buffalo.
The game was tied at 16-16 at halftime, but Harding County outscored Herreid/Selby Area 18-6 in the second half.
Camden Hett completed 13-of-19 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown for the Ranchers and ran for 84 yards on 15 carries and Reese Jensen added 81 yards and Zack Anders 46 yards on the ground.
Clayton Randall ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns for Herreid/Selby Area.
Harding County, 4-1, will be at Faith Friday.
WINNER 26, VALENTINE, NEB. 20: The Warriors held on in the fourth quarter for the win over the Badgers.
The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime, before Winner scored 12 points in the third. The Badgers added one touchdown in the fourth.
Winner had 335 yards rushing, led by Trevor Peterson with 19 carries for 139 yards and two scores. Phillip Jorgensen added 109 yards and Sam Kruger 80 yards.
Winner, 3-1, hosts Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Friday.
LYMAN 60, HILL CITY 19: The Raiders broke open a close game with a big second half to down the Rangers.
Lyman led just 22-19 at halftime, but scored 22 points in the third quarter and 19 more in the fourth for the lop-sided victory.
No other information was made available.
Lyman, 2-2, is at Philip Friday, while Hill City, 2-2, hosts Rapid City Christian.
GREGORY 50, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The 9AA top-ranked Gorillas rolled past the Comets in a game that was stopped at halftime via the mercy rule.
Gregory scored 20 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second. The win was Gregory's 28th straight victory.
Rapid City Christian had just 85 yards of offense, with 9-of-16 passing for 78 yards by Sam Schlabach. David Greni had one catch for 32 yards.
No information was available for Gregory.
Gregory, 4-0, is at Bon Homme Friday, while Rapid City Christian is at Hill City.
Volleyball
Stevens gets big win over O'Gorman
In a battle of the top ranked teams in Class AA, Rapid City Stevens got a tight win over Sioux Falls O'Gorman in five sets.
The Raiders went down 2-0 early, dropping the first set 27-29 and the second set 9-25.
Stevens would come back, winning the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-21. The Raiders got the win by taking the fifth set 15-10.
Stevens also got a straight set win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt earlier in the day. The Raiders are 12-0 and will face Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington today.
Central swept by Roosevelt, O'Gorman
Rapid City Central dropped two matches Friday, one to Sioux Falls Roosevelt in straight sets and the other to Sioux Falls O'Gorman in four sets.
The Cobblers fell to Roosevelt 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21. They fell to O'Gorman 25-18, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-18.
Central will face Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington today,
Girls tennis
Stevens earns pair of wins in Aberdeen
Rapid City Stevens went 2-0 in Aberdeen on Friday defeating two scrappy teams from Aberdeen.
The Raiders started the day off with a 9-0 win over Aberdeen Roncalli in match that was much closer than the score before finishing the day with a 8-1 hard-fought win over Aberdeen Central.
In singles play, Peyton Forney, Katie Conrad, Abbey Dehler, Julia Weidmeier and Erica Wing all came away with two wins.
The Raiders, 17-1, stay in Aberdeen today for the Burt Elliott Extravaganza.
Cobblers drop two in Aberdeen
Rapid City Central dropped a pair of matches Friday in Aberdeen, falling to Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0 and Aberdeen Central 8-1.
The Cobblers lone win came from Harper Keim in flight 4 singles, as she defeated Jennifer Rappl of Aberdeen Central 6-3, 2-6 and 11-9.
The Cobblers are also at the Burt Elliott Extravaganza today in Aberdeen.
Boys golf
Spartans second at Mitchell Invitational
It was a day of low scores at the Mitchell Invitational, but Aberdeen Central's Ethan Vikander was the lowest as he took home the individual title with a 69.
Sturgis' Tice McVay finished second with a 70, tied with Spearfish's Tyler McBurnett. Phil Enderson from Sioux Falls O'Gorman took fourth with a 71 and Michael Frick from Yankton was fifth with a 72.
Jack Lundin from Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Austin Swenson from Brandon Valley and Jesse Sacrison from Spearfish tied for sixth with a 73. Ben Daane and John Young from Rapid City Stevens, Ryan Neff from Sioux Falls Lincoln, Drew Cole from Brookings, Blake Dornbusch from Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Karsten Kern from Roosevelt, Luke Honner from Lincoln and Jack Eggebraaten from Roosevelt tied for ninth with a 74.
Roosevelt took the team title with a 296, edging out Spearfish which scored a 297. Lincoln took third with a 300, Stevens finished fourth with a 302 and O'Gorman rounded out the top five with a 304.