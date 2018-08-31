The Sturgis football team got a big win Friday night, as the Scoopers ran all over Douglas 61-27 at Woodle Field.
The Scoopers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, going up 34-0 in the first 12 minutes. At halftime they led 48-14.
Sturgis got right back to scoring in the second half, and at the end of the third quarter led 54-20. The two teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 1-1, faces Rapid City Central next Friday in the Rushmore Bowl in Rapid City, while Douglas, 0-2, hosts the defending state champs Pierre next Friday.
CUSTER 41, LITTLE WOUND 12: The Wildcats got three touchdowns by Dathon Elmore and moved to 3-0 on the season with the win over the Mustangs.
Elmore scored on an 82-yard kickoff return, an 11-yard run from his quarterback postion and a 52-yard pass interception.
Micaiah Grace ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Daniel Sedlacek added 77 yards. Jaret Woodward led the Custer defense with nine tackles.
The Wildcats return to action Friday at Stanley County. Little Wound, 0-2, is at Lead-Deadwood Friday.
HOT SPRINGS 44, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Andrew Wendland, Morgan Harkless and Max Larson all ran for two touchdowns as the Bison rolled past the Warriors.
The Bison led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Larson had 70 yards on the ground to lead Hot Springs, while Wrider Allison added 58 yards. The Bison finished with 289 yards on the ground.
Hot Springs, 2-0, hosts Douglas, Wyoming on Friday, while Bennett County, 0-2, is at Pine Ridge.
HARDING COUNTY 40, BISON 0: The Ranchers remained unbeaten with the big win over the Cardinals on Friday in Buffalo.
Harding County, 3-0 and ranked fifth in the 9B state poll, scored 34 points in the second and third quarters to take control.
Reese Jensen scored three touchdowns and quarterback Camden Hett ran for one score and threw a 48-yard TD pass to Zack Anders.
Harding County, 3-0, is at 3-0 Timber Lake on Friday.
MADISON 43, BELLE FOURCHE 7: The Class A No. 2 Bulldogs raced out to a 43-0 halftime lead in the big win over the Broncs.
The Broncs lone score came in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kelby Olson.
Tyler Happe was 7-of-12 passing for 233 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs. Belle Fourche quarterback Tate Hostetter was 4-of-12 passing for 45 yards sand Olson ran for another 33 yards.
Belle Fourche, 1-1, hosts Dell Rapids Friday.
LYMAN 30, KADOKA AREA 22: The Raiders led 22-6 at halftime for the win Friday in Presho.
Carter Collins ran for up 218 yards on 27 carries and scored one touchdown for Lyman, while Marcus Herber passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 12 completions, as well as rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries for Kadoka Area.
Kadoka Area (1-2) will travel to New Underwood on Friday. Lyman (1-1) will play Jones County/White River on Friday in White River.
DAKOTA VALLEY 57, TODD COUNTY 6: The Panthers rolled early for the win over the Falcons.
Nate Rice ran for 126 yards with three touchdowns and Sam Chesterman added 104 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Bryant Burnette ran for 64 yards for Todd County.
The Falcons, 1-1, are at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Friday.
WINNER 36, WEST CENTRAL 7: The Warriors jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and thumped the Trojans.
Brady Fritz, who ran for 116 yards on 11 carries, scored on three touchdown runs and Trevor Peters added two scores as the Warriors ran for 391 yards.
Winner, 2-1, is at Valentine, Nebraska Sept. 14.
WATERTOWN 34, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 13: The Arrows led 21-0 at halftime and ran past the Cobblers Friday in Watertown.
No other information was made available.
Central, 0-2, will return home Friday to face Sturgis in the second game of the Rushmore Bowl with an 8 p.m. kickoff. Watertown, 2-0, faces Rapid City Stevens in the first game at 5 p.m.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 66, SPEARFISH 6: The Raiders broke loose in a big way for their first win of the season Friday in Spearfish.
No other information was made available.
Stevens, 1-1, hosts Watertown Friday in the first game of the Rushmore Bowl, while Spearfish, 0-2,
Boys Golf
Spartans win Black Hills Classic
Sam Grout led the way for Spearfish at the Black Hills Classic boys' golf tournament, edging Payton Phares of Rapid City Stevens and leading the Spartans to the team title.
Phares and Grout tied for the individual title with a 74, but Grot's back-nine score of 37 beat out Phares' score of 38.
Kevin Kolb from Spearfish was right there in third with a 75. Tice McVay from Sturgis took fourth with a 76, Tyler McBurnett from Spearfish was fifth with a 77, followed by John Young from Stevens in sixth, also with a 77.
The Spartans finished with a team score of 305, Stevens was second with a 312, Sturgis was third with a 326, Rapid City Central took fourth with a 345, Pierre was fifth with a 367 and Little Wound took sixth with a 464.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 4, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers scored a pair of goals in each half to remain unbeaten.
The Cobblers got on the board in he 20th minute on an unassisted goal by Tyler Roe, while Garrett Cole scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute for a 2-0 edge.
In the second half, the Cobblers took a pass from Cole to Erik Keohane to make it 3-0 and Eli Brink, with an assist from Cole, closed the scoring.
“The guys played really well,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “At moments we moved the ball fluidly and other moments we had to scramble back to regain possession.”
The Cobblers, 3-0-2, will be at Pierre today.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, PIERRE 0: The Raiders upended the Governors Friday night in Pierre.
The Raiders, 4-1, scored a pair of goals early when Cody Stockman took a pass from Cayden Heinert near the Governors’ goal and shot the ball through traffic into the net in the eighth minute.
Five minutes later, Ross Moriarty’s corner kick was headed into the net by Michael Thomas.
Damon Lushbough scored in the 49th minute when his cross pass into the box bounced off a Pierre defender and into the goal.
“The guys played beautiful soccer with great possession and creating opportunities to score goals,” said Raiders coach Dave Sharp. “You try to get better with each game and today we did that.”
Most of the contest was played on the Raiders’ side of the field with the visitors taking 21 shots with 11 on goal. Pierre’s two shots in the match came in the closing minutes. Governors’ keeper Cameron Ahertz had eight saves.
The Raiders visit Aberdeen Central today. Pierre, 0-6, hosts Rapid City Central.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 2: The Cobblers got two quick first-half goals from Alexa Henry, but the Golden Eagles rally to end the game in a draw.
Henry scored in the 24th minute and the 27th minute to put the Cobblers up 2-0. Kylea Becker earned the assist on the second goal.
But Aberdeen Central scored two late goals for the tie.
"It was not a bad road game, Aberdeen is always a tough match," Cobblers coach Mark Morgan said. "It was a very physical game and we came out of it a little bruised up, but we're healthy enough to face Pierre Saturday."
Central, 3-1-1, faces Pierre today in Pierre at noon.
PIERRE 2, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: Stevens coach Luis Usera said his team played a good game, but Pierre played a better one as the Govenors topped the Raiders in Pierre Friday.
"The girls played a good game, it was a matter of are we playing their style of soccer or our style of soccer," Usera said. "When we played our style we played very well, and when we didn’t they were better."
Caytee Williams scored the first goal for Pierre in the 13th minute while Emily Mikkelson scored the second goal in the 62nd minute.
Stevens, 3-1-1, faces Aberdeen Central today while Pierre, 3-0-1, hosts Rapid City Central.
Girls Tennis
Raiders get sweep against Spearfish, Rapid City Christian
Rapid City Stevens rolled to 9-0 wins over St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian Thursday night.
With the win, Stevens moved to 9-0 on the season.
Also on Tuesday, the Lady Comets fell to St. Thomas More 9-0.
The Raiders will host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Rapid City Christian is idle until Sept. 11 when it takes on Spearfish.
Spearfish rolls by Central
Spearfish had no trouble with Rapid City Central as the Spartans topped the Cobblers 7-2.
Hannah Brun, Kahra Campbell Rebecca Anglin and Lauren Strand won for Spearfish in singles while the teams of Silver McCoy and Brun, Annelise DeBeaumont and Campbell as well as Anna Engen and Strand won their doubles matches.
McKenzey Crowley and Lindsey Pfingston were the Cobbler winners.
Spearfish heads across the border to face Gillette Tuesday while Central travels to Pierre Tuesday.