Scoopers roll to big win over beat up Cobblers

Sturgis came into Tuesday’s wrestling dual with Rapid City Central off a lengthy rest having been idle since Dec. 21. The rest may not have been decisive though it certainly didn’t hurt as the Scoopers dominated a battle-scarred Cobbler squad 55-17 at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.

The Scoopers, sixth ranked in Class A, jumped off to a quick start winning the first five matches to set the tone and piled up bonus points (seven pins) galore to post the lop-sided victory over the fifth-ranked Cobblers who came into the match off a grueling two-day, six dual match at the prestigious Clash National Duals in Rochester, Minn.

The Minnesota weekend proved costly as a couple more additions were added to a rapidly expanding Cobbler injury list.

Cael Larson (top-ranked in the state at 120 pounds) and Zack Soderlin (126) suffered knee injuries in Rochester, joining Ethan Thibeault (fourth-ranked at 132) likely out for the season with a torn meniscus.