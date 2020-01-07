Scoopers roll to big win over beat up Cobblers

Sturgis came into Tuesday’s wrestling dual with Rapid City Central off a lengthy rest having been idle since Dec. 21. The rest may not have been decisive though it certainly didn’t hurt as the Scoopers dominated a battle-scarred Cobbler squad 55-17 at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.
The Scoopers, sixth ranked in Class A, jumped off to a quick start winning the first five matches to set the tone and piled up bonus points (seven pins) galore to post the lop-sided victory over the fifth-ranked Cobblers who came into the match off a grueling two-day, six dual match at the prestigious Clash National Duals in Rochester, Minn.
The Minnesota weekend proved costly as a couple more additions were added to a rapidly expanding Cobbler injury list.
Cael Larson (top-ranked in the state at 120 pounds) and Zack Soderlin (126) suffered knee injuries in Rochester, joining Ethan Thibeault (fourth-ranked at 132) likely out for the season with a torn meniscus.
“The last few years we’ve wrestled a ton of matches during the season and it’s benefited us when we got to the state tournament,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “This is the grind time, though, and a lot of guys are sore, and with the injuries, we’ve had maybe we bit off a little too much this year. The Clash was a great experience and there are benefits that will come to fruition at some point.”
A makeshift lineup at the lower weights, a Sturgis strength, contributed to the Scooper quick start. Korbin Osborn won a major decision (11-0) over Jacob Pavlicek, Evan Osborn followed with the first of three consecutive pins, a stick of Steven Permann at 113 (2:50), Kelton Olson did likewise 120 (2:23) over Noah Popken, and Logan DeSersa recorded a 1:06 second stick of Blake Heckert at 126.
And following a Cobbler forfeit at 132, Sturgis held a commanding 28-0 lead.
“We knew we needed some big wins in the early matches and we took a gamble and rolled the dice,” Sturgis coach Mike Abell said. “We pulled Korbin off the JV and put him out and then bumped Evan up to 113 and it paid off. And later we moved Reese (Jacobs, fall, 2:43 over Daman Aguilar) up to 182, and another JV guy, Robert Merwin at 195 did a great job, a 4:21 fall over Jon DeRuyter. We knew this was going to be a big dual and though Central was missing some people, our guys came to wrestle tonight.”
Senior Kadyn Kraye — No. 1 ranked at 138 — finally got the Cobblers on the board with a narrow 5-4 win over Perry Ketelsen.
A technical fall win by TJ Morrison over Paul Pulling at 145 and a Brayden Burrus 6-2 decision over Brett Konst at 152 were the last wins on the mat for the Cobblers — defending state champion Wyatt Jungclaus won by forfeit at 170 — as Sturgis won five the last six matches.
“When you are missing a couple of state place winners and a couple of other state qualifiers, it’s hard to make it competitive,” Pearson said. “I commend our guys for going out there, including a few I probably shouldn’t have sent out there, but what else can you do. We didn’t want to forfeit a bunch of guys so we did what we could.”
Other Sturgis winners included: Wren Jacobs at 160 (fall, 2:00 over Mitchell Amaechi), Clayton Smith at 220 (fall, :46 over Hunter Hansen) and Cody Nelson at 285 (decision, 2-1 over Jackson Witte.
Rapid City Central will compete in the Bismarck Rotary tournament this weekend while Sturgis is idle until the Philip Duals on Jan. 17.