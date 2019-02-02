STURGIS — Scoopers boys' basketball coach Derris Buus described it as the "kind of game we need to win."
Sturgis did just that in a physical battle against Huron Saturday, as Cedrick Stabber calmly hit four free throws in the final minute to ice a 48-42 win.
"We were a little sluggish to start, but that happens. It took a couple of timeouts, but we got back into things," Buus said. "Huron is a good, solid team. It was a battle the whole way, both teams defended well. It was hard for both teams to get anything offensively."
Stabber led Sturgis with 17 points, while Ryan Garland had 12. Huron's Kobe Busch led all scorers with 21 points.
"It’s so important when it comes to finishing the game and putting teams away," Buus said describing free throws. "If you don’t make free throws you allow them to take the game away from you, so we wanted to make sure we got the ball in the right people’s hands and knock down our free throws."
Coming into the weekend (which also included a 63-60 win over Mitchell Friday), Sturgis had lost four of its last five. Stabber said winning two games against Class AA teams gives them a lot of confidence going forward.
"This one feels especially good because we’ve been on a losing streak and haven’t beaten a solid AA team in awhile," he said. "This team has a lot of firepower and we were pretty worried about it, so it feels good to know that we worked hard and came out on top. I think it was a good test for us to show us where we are."
The game started out close for both teams, as they traded buckets and the Scoopers led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
That lead turned into a 26-20 advantage at halftime, and in the second half Sturgis turned to Stabber instead of Garland to lead the offense as the main point guard, but the point went back and forth between the two for the rest of the night.
"There’s certain things Ryan can give us and there’s certain things Cedrick can give us. We mixed it up a little bit with who was running things up top. We kind of went with the hot hand a little bit," he said. "We thought Cedrick had a better chance of getting to the basket on his guy than Ryan did on his guy. For the most part, they both work well together and play well together, and as our team, I thought we played well together tonight."
Huron would not go away, as it trailed 32-27 at the end of the third quarter.
The physicality continued in the fourth quarter, where Sturgis was able to outscore the Tigers 16-15 in the fourth, but before that the score was tied at 40 with under two minutes to go.
From there, the Scoopers were able to hit their free throws to build a lead and Buus said, more importantly, they didn't stop playing in the final minute.
"I thought the key for us was not just thinking, 'Oh we’re up four, good,'" he said. "You have to defend and make it hard, make them use some clock, and I thought our kids did a good job of defending at the end, getting rebounds and getting to the line."
Stabber said getting to the line in the final minute doesn't scare him.
"I shoot a lot of free throws, it’s something I try to focus on. One of my strengths is attacking the rim and I’m going to be at the line, so to me it’s just another free throw no matter what the score is or how much time is left," he said. "I just try to block everything else out, and try to imagine it’s another free throw. I have the same release and go through the same routine to make it as consistent as possible."
Sturgis, 10-4, will be on the road against Hot Springs Friday, while Huron, 8-6, hosts Pierre Tuesday. Buus said he thought his team took a step in the right direction by showing how physical it can be when a team wants to play that way.
"This was a true AA game," Buus said. "It was a basketball game that you see night-in and night-out in AA and you have to be able to play that way, win that way and be able to handle it when they play you that way. I thought we took a big step forward today."