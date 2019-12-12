The Sturgis wrestling team earned wins over Huron and Aberdeen Central Thursday night in Sturgis.
In their first matchup against the Tigers, the Scoopers had some trouble in the middle weight classes, before picking up a 42-27 victory. The second matchup was a different story as Sturgis cruised to a 60-9 win over the Golden Eagles.
Kelton Olson helped set the pace for the Scoopers with a pair of wins at 120 pounds. His first win came over Will Radke of Huron by decision (10-4), followed by a pin fall victory over Drew Salfrank in a minute and 44 seconds.
Logan DeSersa also picked up a pair of wins for Sturgis at 126 pounds as he defeated Jaran Simmons of Huron by fall at 48 seconds, followed by a tech fall win over Brock Martin (20-0).
The Scoopers will compete in the Rapid City Invitational starting today at 2 p.m.
Central drops Aberdeen Central, Huron
Rapid City Central gained some momentum heading into this weekend’s Rapid City Invitational with a pair of wins in Sturgis.
The Cobblers opened with a 56-23 win over Aberdeen Central, followed by a hard-fought 45-34 victory over Huron in their second matchup.
Cael Larson (120 pounds) picked up two pin fall victories on the day, starting with a win over Drew Salfrank in 3:22.
He followed it up with a win over Will Radke in five minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Wyatt Jungclaus followed up his big weekend with a pair of wins at 170 pouds, defeating Dylan Schaunaman of Aberdeen Central by fall in 1:16, before dropping Tyson Lien by decision (3-2).
Central competes at the Rapid City Invitational kicking off today at 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 59, EVANSTON, WYO., 41: The Cobblers opened the season at the Re/Max Professional Gillette tournament in Gillette, Wyo., Thursday.
Micah Swallow led a balanced Central attack with 14 points,while Erik Keohane and Kohl Meisman added 10 points each. Central was 25-of-612 from the field, hitting 4-of-15 3-pointers.
The Cobblers return to action in the tournament tonight at 7:30 against Thunder Basin (Gillette).
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 66, EVANSTON, WYO., 21: The Cobblers had no trouble at all in their season opener, routing the Red Devils in the Re/Max Professional Gillette tournament in Gillette, Wyo., Thursday.
Jordon Heckert led Central with 23 points.
The Cobblers return to action in the tournament tonight at 7:30 against Thunder Basin (Gillette) at 5:45 p.m. Thunder Basin is Wyoming's top-ranked team.