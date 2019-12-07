The Sturgis wrestling team worked its way up a couple of spots in the team standings as it finished third at the Mandan Lions Tournament in Mandan, N.D., on Saturday.
The Scoopers finished with a score of 241, while Rapid City Stevens wasn’t far behind in fourth with 218.
Bismarck took the top spot in the tournament with a two-day score of 338.5, followed by Pierre in second with 320.
Century rounded out the top five with 216.
Individually, a pair of Stevens wrestlers had big days, starting with Jack Schoenhard who defeated Jesse Thompson of Legacy by decision (7-4) at 106 pounds.
Cooper Voorhees also took home an individual title for the Raiders as he earned a 5-2 decision victory over Wren Jacobs of Sturgis at 160 pounds.
Sturgis had a trio of competitors take home second place finishes, including Kaden Olson at 113 pounds, Kelton Olson at 120 pounds and Clayton Smith at 195 pounds.
Up next, both teams will host duals on Thursday as the Scoopers take on Aberdeen Central and Huron, while the Raiders welcome Chamberlain.
Both teams will then compete in the Rapid City Invitational starting Friday.
Cobblers finish third at Sidney Eagle tourney
After finishing the opening day of the Sidney Eagle Invitational in sixth place, Rapid City Central battled on the second day and earned third as the tournament wrapped up Saturday afternoon in Sidney, Mont.
The Cobblers finished with a two-day score of 152.5, behind host team Sidney with 253 and Bozeman, which closed out the tournament with 196.
Central had two wrestlers wrap up the tournament with first place finishes, starting with Cael Larson, who topped the rest of the field at 120 pounds with a 7-1 decision victory over Kaiden Cline of Sidney.
Wyatt Jungclaus was the other first place finisher, defeating Coy Cohenour of Bozeman by pin in two minutes and 36 seconds.
Central will travel to Sturgis Thursday for a triangular with Huron and Aberdeen Central, before competing in the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Wildcats cruise past field at home invite
You have free articles remaining.
The Custer Wildcats continued to dominate on the second day of the Custer Invitational Saturday, as they finished with 259.5 points and an overall team title.
Spearfish was a not-so-close second with 167, followed by Sturgis with 130.5, Lead-Deadwood with 127 and Rapid City Stevens with 126.5.
Hill City earned sixth place with 124, Belle Fourche was seventh with 105, Hot Springs took eighth with 84, Newell grabbed ninth with 69.5 and Rapid City Central rounded out the top 10 with 64.
The Wildcats finished the tournament with six first place winners, including Logan Graf at 106 pounds, Mikael Grace (126), Jonathan Lewis (138), Brennan Hanes (145), Irail Griffin (152) and Macaiah Grace (170).
The Raiders and Golddiggers each had a pair of individual winners as Jackson Kitterman (113) and Tanner VanScoy (160) led Stevens, and the duo of Max Johnson (132) and Robbie Lester (285) paced Lead-Deadwood.
Gymnastics
Stevens, Central compete in Forseth Invitational
Rapid City Stevens placed 10th and Rapid City Central 11th at the season-opening Lolly Forseth Invitational high school gymnastics meet Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Raiders totaled 113.7 points and the Cobblers scored 97.3 to finish behind meet winner Mitchell. The Kernels finished with a meet-best 141.4 points to take top team honors.
Central sophomore Ciara Sieveke was the high individual place-winner among local gymnasts. Sieveke finished 12th in the all-around with a four-event total of 33.250. Emirra Returns led Stevens with an all-around score of 31.900, which placed her 19th overall.
Watertown’s Myah Morris won three events on her way to taking the all-around title with a score of 37.325. Morris, a sophomore, captured the uneven bars with a score of 9.275, the beam with a 9.725 and the vault with a score of 9.625.
Brooke Ollinger of Watertown completed a Watertown sweep of the individual events, winning the floor exercise with a 9.650.
Competitive Cheer
Rushmore Athletic cheer team winners at Brandon
Rushmore Athletics’ senior elite all-star competitive cheer team took first place in its division and was named grand champion at its first competition Saturday at Brandon Valley.
The next competition for the youth and senior elite teams will be in Pierre on Jan. 12.