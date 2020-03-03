Scott, Oliver earn first team honors

Black Hills State senior Joel Scott and freshman Joel Scott were named to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic conference first team, announced on Tuesday.
Also for BHSU, junior Trey Whitley was named to the second team.
Scott, who was named the league's Freshman of the Year as well, led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 17.5 points per game while scoring in double digits in 26 games. He is shooting 60.6% from the field and 49.3% from beyond the arc and averages 6.0 rebounds per game.
Oliver was third on the team in scoring at 13.1 points a game and led the way in rebounding at 7.1 per game.
Whitley was second on BHSU ins coring at 14.7 points agame.
For South Dakota School of Mines Allec Williams and Mitchell Sueker were named to the second team while teammate Logan Elers earned RMAC Honorable Mention accolades.
Williams had an outstanding season leading the Hardrockers in scoring with 464 points and averaging 16.6 ppg. He also led the team in free throws (83-105), assists (95), steals (46), and total minutes (873).
Williams earned two RMAC Offensive Player of the Week Awards this season and ranked eighth in the RMAC for scoring and had 10 games where he scored 20-plus points. He also breached the 1,000-point milestone in his college career.
You have free articles remaining.
Sueker earned his second RMAC All-Conference Second Team honor. He also was the RMAC Freshman of the Year last season. This year, he is the Hardrockers' second-leading scorer with 410 points and averaged 14.6 ppg. He led the team in rebounds (155) and blocks (14).
Elers finished the regular season as Mines’ third-leading scorer with 317 points and he averaged 11.3 ppg. He led the team in field goal percentage (.592), was second in free throws (58-82) and second in total rebounds (142).
Dixie State's Jack Pagenkopf was named the RMAC Player of the Year. The University of Colorado Colorado Springs' (UCCS) Padiet Wang earned Defensive Player of Year and Ryan Thompson of Black Hills State as he was tabbed the coach of the year.
First Team
Sammy Barnes-Thompkins, New Mexico Highlands; Riley Farris, Fort Lewis; Christian Little, Regis; Raquan Mitchell, New Mexico Highlands; Tommy Nuno, Colorado Mesa; Tyler Oliver, Black Hills State; Jack Pagenkopf, Dixie State; Hunter Schofield, Dixie State; Joel Scott, Black Hills State; Brendan Sullivan, Colorado School of Mines
Second Team
Blen Avdili, UCCS; Mason Baker, Colorado School of Mines; Michael Glen, Colorado School of Mines; Spencer Hoffman, Colorado Christian; David Simental, CSU-Pueblo; Mitchell Sueker, South Dakota Mines; Padiet Wang, UCCS&; Brandon Warr, Westminster; Trey Whitley, Black Hills State; Allec Williams, South Dakota Mines
Honorable Mention
Logan Elers, South Dakota School of Mines; Jai Jai Ely, Westminster; Justin Engesser, Colorado Christian; Colby Jackson, Chadron State; Mitch Lombard, MSU Denver; Rickey Norris, Adams State; Monroe Porter, Western Colorado; Matthew Ragsdale, Western Colorado; Toni Rocak, Regis; Brain Rodriguez-Flores, Chadron State; Cole Sienknecht, Western Colorado; Michael Skinner, Colorado Mesa; Jared Small, Colorado Mesa; Dason Youngblood, Dixie State