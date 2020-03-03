Scott, Oliver earn first team honors

Black Hills State senior Joel Scott and freshman Joel Scott were named to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic conference first team, announced on Tuesday.

Also for BHSU, junior Trey Whitley was named to the second team.

Scott, who was named the league's Freshman of the Year as well, led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 17.5 points per game while scoring in double digits in 26 games. He is shooting 60.6% from the field and 49.3% from beyond the arc and averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

Oliver was third on the team in scoring at 13.1 points a game and led the way in rebounding at 7.1 per game.

Whitley was second on BHSU ins coring at 14.7 points agame.

For South Dakota School of Mines Allec Williams and Mitchell Sueker were named to the second team while teammate Logan Elers earned RMAC Honorable Mention accolades.

Williams had an outstanding season leading the Hardrockers in scoring with 464 points and averaging 16.6 ppg. He also led the team in free throws (83-105), assists (95), steals (46), and total minutes (873).