Black Hills State University head men's basketball coach Ryan Thompson has announced the signing of Joel Scott for the 2019-20 season.
Scott is a 6-foot-7 forward from Monument, Colorado. During his four years at Lewis Palmer High School, his team appeared in the state championship game three times, winning the title once. He was the Conference Player of the Year both his junior and senior years, and was also named the 4A State Player of the Year following his senior year. Over his prep career, Scott averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, including an 18.7 ppg. and 6.1 rpg. average his senior year.
"Our coaching staff is absolutely thrilled to announce the signing of Joel Scott. He has the potential to develop into a special player at BHSU over the next four years. Joel is a great athlete with his combination of strength, quickness, and jumping ability. He is extremely versatile with his skill set as he rebounds, defends, handles the ball, scores from the perimeter, and scores in the post at a very high level," said Thompson.
Chadron State women's hoops sign five
The Chadron State College women's basketball team finalized its 2019 signing class with the addition of five players, head coach Janet Raymer announced.
Sam Hinkle, a 5-11 forward from Parachute, Colorado, joins the team after playing two years at McCook Community College. At McCook, Hinkle averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while being named All-NCCAC.
Melisa Kadic will be a senior after spending the last season at Idaho State. Before Idaho State, the West Valley Utah native played two years at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb. At WNCC, she was named two-time All-Region and Second Team NJCAA All-Academic. As a sophomore, Kadic shot 46.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from behind the arc and averaged 13.7 points per game. The 5-9 guard is the all-time leading scorer at Granger High.
Jordan Morris, a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, joins the program after being a three-year starter for Eastview High School. In 2018, the 6-1 forward helped Eastview become undefeated state champions.
From Sidney, Neb., Meaghan Ross joins the team after being a two-time All-Conference first teamer. A 5-5 guard, Ross holds the school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven. As a senior, she averaged 10.8 points per game. Ross was named the MVP of the Panhandle Prep All-star game after scoring 18 points.
Kate Webster is a 2019 All-State second teamer from Lutheran High School in Parker, Colorado. For her career, the 5-7 guard averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Three players signed with Chadron State in the fall, bringing the total of newcomers to eight. The three previously signed are Mackenzie Dunkel of Scottsbluff, Emma Hoffschneider of Burwell and Olivia Jolley of Sturgis.
Mount Marty hires Mike Woodley as first football coach
Two months ago Mount Marty College (MMC) announced the addition of football to the school’s growing list of varsity athletic offerings. Tuesday, the College announced the hiring of the program’s inaugural head coach, Mike Woodley.
Woodley, the head coach at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, has agreed to take on the head coaching position for the MMC Lancers effective Aug. 1.
Woodley is no stranger to developing programs as he started the Grand View football team 11 years ago. During his tenure at GVU, he built one of the top programs in the NAIA and has accumulated a record of 85-32 while leading the Vikings to six playoff appearances, seven consecutive conference titles, and winning the 2013 NAIA National Football Championship with a record of 14-0 overall.