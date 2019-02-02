Philip was able to hold off Rapid City Central at the Black Hills Classic wrestling tournament in Hill City on Saturday.
The Scotties had 156.5 points while the Cobblers had 148.
Hot Springs was third with 136.5, Gordon-Rushville, Nebraska was fourth with 133.5 points and Custer rounded out the top five with 123 points.
Logan Graf of Custer won the 106 pound division, Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche won the 113, Cael Larson of Central won at 120, Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood won at 126, Jadyn Coller of Philip won at 132, Kadyn Kraye of Central won at 138 and T.J. Morrison of Central won at 145.
Chance Grill of Custer won at 152, Levi Mines of Custer took home first in the 160, Wyatt Jungclaus of Central won at 170, Cody Donnelly of Philip won at 182, Garrett Heil of Hot Springs won at 195, Phoenix Buske of Wright, Wyoming won at 220 and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood won at 285.
Stevens wins Yankton Invitational
Rapid City Stevens wrestling was able to just edge out Pierre at the Yankton Invitational over the weekend.
The Raiders had 218.5 points while the Governors had 215.5. Madison was third with 142, Mitchell was fourth with 138 and Brookings rounded out the top five with 123.5.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian also went to the tournament and finished 11th with 70 points.
The Raiders got a win in the 120-pound division. Logen Fischer took down Riley Hollingshead from Sioux Falls Roosevelt by fall. Declan Malone won at 132 by topping Tyson Johnson from Pierre in a 7-6 decision.
Cooper Voorhees got the win at 152 over Madison's Nolan Johnson by a 13-5 decision. Nate Allen won at 160 by a 8-7 decision over Logan Bowes of Brookings.
The Raiders will take on Rapid City Central Thursday while Douglas/Rapid City Christian will go against Belle Fourche Friday.
Girls' Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 47, LYMAN 36: The Tigers battled back in the second half to get the win over the Raiders Saturday in Presho.
Lyman led 10-6 at the end of the first period, but New Underwood was up 21-19 at halftime and 34-29 at the end of three.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led the Tigers with 17 opoints and 12 rebounds, while Lexi Ballard and Cerrington Jones both scored 10 points.
Kacie Wagner led the Raiders with 14 points and Kayt Garnos added 10 points.
New Underwood, 14-2, hosts Kadaoka Area Monday night, while Lyman, 7-9, is at Waverly-South Shore Monday.
HURON 58, STURGIS 47: After falling behind early, Huron came back strong and topped the Sturgis girls' basketball team.
The Scoopers were up 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, but that lead was cut 22-21 at halftime. The Lady Tigers outscored Sturgis 16-11 in the third and led 37-33.
In the fourth, Huron outscored it 21-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Havyn Heinz led all scorers with 27 points while Tenley Buddenhagen had 14. Gwyneth Simmons led Sturgis with 14 and Olivia Jolley kicked in 10.
Sturgis, 9-5, hosts Rapid City Stevens Tuesday while Huron, 4-9, is on the road against Pierre Tuesday.
Boys basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 67, HARRISBURG 55: STM ran by Harrisburg in the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.
The Cavaliers led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime. That lead was 53-45 at the end of the third quarter and STM outscored the Tigers 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
Caden Casey had 28 points for STM and Ryder Kirsch had 17. Harrisburg was led by Blair Slaughter who had 18, Isaac Brower had 14 and Cale Murphy had 11.
STM, 12-1, hosts Red Cloud Tuesday while Harrisburg, 8-4, takes on Mitchell Saturday.
MITCHELL 72, SPEARFISH 36: The Kernels rolled past the Spartans in Spearfish Saturday.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 1-13, hosts Douglas Thursday while Mitchell, 1-12, travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt Thursday.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 65, TODD COUNTY 38: The Falcons didn't have enough in the tank to stop Mobridge-Pollock.
The Tigers went up 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and 37-12 at halftime. That lead was 47-27 at the end of the third quarter and Mobridge-Pollock outscored the Falcons 18-11 in the fourth quarter.
Noah Feyereisen led the Tigers with 15 points, Braden Goehring had 13 and Caden Halsey had 11. Aiden Bizardie led Todd County with 20 points.
Mobridge-Pollock, 9-6, takes on Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Friday while Todd County, 9-6, hosts Platte-Geddes Tuesday.