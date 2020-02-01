Scottsbluff boys pull past Stevens late

The Scottsbluff, Neb., boys' basketball team took control over a struggling Rapid City Stevens squad late and pulled away for a 58-49 win Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The 16-2 Bearcats showed their experience down the stretch, holding the Raiders to just six points in the fourth quarter and 18 in the second half.

Despite some injuries and foul trouble, Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said there were no excuses for their play on Saturday.

He said the Raiders laid an egg.

"Our energy level for whatever reason wasn't there all game, to be honest. This was one of those games that was ripe for the taking," Stoebner said. "I don't think they (Scottsbluff) played with much energy, and I think we decided to do the same."

Action was tight throughout the first half with 10 lead changes and six ties, including seven lead changes in the second period. It was still a battle going into the fourth, with Scottsbluff up only by four.

But between the third and fourth quarters, the Raiders didn't score from the field for over seven minutes. Scottbluff wasn't dominating on offense, but had a enough to pull away.