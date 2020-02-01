Scottsbluff boys pull past Stevens late

The Scottsbluff, Neb., boys' basketball team took control over a struggling Rapid City Stevens squad late and pulled away for a 58-49 win Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The 16-2 Bearcats showed their experience down the stretch, holding the Raiders to just six points in the fourth quarter and 18 in the second half.
Despite some injuries and foul trouble, Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said there were no excuses for their play on Saturday.
He said the Raiders laid an egg.
"Our energy level for whatever reason wasn't there all game, to be honest. This was one of those games that was ripe for the taking," Stoebner said. "I don't think they (Scottsbluff) played with much energy, and I think we decided to do the same."
Action was tight throughout the first half with 10 lead changes and six ties, including seven lead changes in the second period. It was still a battle going into the fourth, with Scottsbluff up only by four.
But between the third and fourth quarters, the Raiders didn't score from the field for over seven minutes. Scottbluff wasn't dominating on offense, but had a enough to pull away.
"We missed a lot of wide open shots," Stoebner said. "I think we were in the bonus early in the fourth quarter, and I don't think we shot any free throws in the fourth (two). That is mental toughness. When you are struggling shooting, you have to get easy buckets, you have to get to the free-throw line. We'll come back to work on Monday. Nobody is feeling sorry for us."
Stevens started well with the game's first five points and still led 10-9 on a 3-ponter by senior Colton Hartford. It was tied at 14-all on four straight points from senior Mason Steele, but Dawson Mohr drained a 3-pointer late for a 17-14 Bearcat lead at the end of the first.
A layup by senior Blake Weaver and a short basket by Steele put the Raiders back in front early in the second, only to see Scottsbluff score five straight. Senior Daniel Vigoren, however, scored five straight himself and Hartford's basket put the Raiders back up 25-22. Again, Mohr answered from downtown to tie the game.
Weaver's drive put the Raiders up again at 31-29, but two late field goals by Jasiya DeOllos gave the Bearcats a 33-31 halftime edge.
It was a lead Scottsbluff would never relinquish, although it was just a two-point margin midway through the third.
"It was kind of just a grinder game," Scottsbuff coach Scott Gullion said. "Stevens has a terrific team and they make a lot of things tough on you with the sets that they run, and the size inside affected us a little bit. I thought our guys did a great job of adjusting a little bit and finding a way to win."
One of the big adjustments, Gullion said, was on defense in an attempt to contain the dribble.
"I thought our guys executed that really well and we added a little zone in the end," he said. "I thought we played that pretty well and I thought it took some of their tempo out of the game a little bit."
Steele led the Raiders with 16 points, but he was slowed down in the second half, picking up his fourth foul early in the fourth.
"That has kind of been a theme here in home games, for whatever reason," Stoebner said of Steele's foul trouble. "Especially with the short bench, it is has been tough. We played someone who hadn't played any varsity minutes until today (Justus Alcorn), as his backup."
Weaver finished with 14 points for Stevens, while Hartford scored nine points and Vigoren eight. Only five Raiders scored on Saturday.
"The good thing about this is that it does not stop us from reaching our ultimate goal, but we have to make some changes, and it starts with our captains, our leadership," Stoebner said. "We have to be more consistent and bring energy. We just didn't come to play today. Part of that is on me. I have to find a way to get these guys motivated and to get them to bring energy."
Only four Bearcats scored, but all four were in double figures, led by DeOllos with 20, Chance Parker and Mohr with 14 each and Sam Clarkson with 10 points.
"We're heading down the homestretch. With some postseason play coming up we have put ourselves in a good spot," Gullion said. "I think we'll continue to get better. I really like this team, and I think they have a chance to do something pretty special."
The Raiders, 8-6, return home Friday against cross-town rival Rapid City Central.