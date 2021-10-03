Scruggs Scores as BHSU Falls to Regis

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its match to Regis, 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-3 RMAC) totaled six shots, and one shot on goal.

Haylie Scruggs scored the team's lone goal on the day, assisted by Amber Carlson, who also tallied a shot in the game.

Also getting shots off were Emma Avery, Alexa Buckley, Mikayla Hernandez and Taylor Hernandez, each with one.

Makayla Dannelly made seven saves against 19 shots faced in the box.

The Yellow Jackets traded shots with Regis the majority of the first half until the Rangers found the net at 29:15 to take a 1-0 lead which would hold into halftime.

In the second half, BHSU got some looks, starting with a shot that went high from Buckley at 67:38. Regis scored again to make it 2-0 at 73:35, but the Yellow Jackets answered two minutes later when Scruggs found the right side of the net for her first goal of the season.

BHSU would get one more shot off before the clock expired.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets hit the road next weekend as they take on CSU Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., and then UCCS on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

