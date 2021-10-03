 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scruggs Scores as BHSU Falls to Regis
alert

Scruggs Scores as BHSU Falls to Regis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Scruggs.jpg

Haylie Scruggs 

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its match to Regis, 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-3 RMAC) totaled six shots, and one shot on goal.

Haylie Scruggs scored the team's lone goal on the day, assisted by Amber Carlson, who also tallied a shot in the game.

Also getting shots off were Emma Avery, Alexa Buckley, Mikayla Hernandez and Taylor Hernandez, each with one.

Makayla Dannelly made seven saves against 19 shots faced in the box.

The Yellow Jackets traded shots with Regis the majority of the first half until the Rangers found the net at 29:15 to take a 1-0 lead which would hold into halftime.

In the second half, BHSU got some looks, starting with a shot that went high from Buckley at 67:38. Regis scored again to make it 2-0 at 73:35, but the Yellow Jackets answered two minutes later when Scruggs found the right side of the net for her first goal of the season.

BHSU would get one more shot off before the clock expired.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets hit the road next weekend as they take on CSU Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., and then UCCS on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marcus Hayes: Ben Simmons makes Sixers' saga all about himself
Basketball

Marcus Hayes: Ben Simmons makes Sixers' saga all about himself

PHILADELPHIA — When the 76ers reconvene Monday, the scene will be all about Ben Simmons. There will be questions and speculation about his attitude, his aptitude, but, more than anything else, his absence. Simmons won't attend the team's media day, which precedes the start of training camp Tuesday. He won't be there for that, either. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported three weeks ago that he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News