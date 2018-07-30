The college football season is only a month away, and Monday at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Kickoff in Colorado Springs, Colo., local athletes were recognized with spots on the preseason All-RMAC team.
South Dakota School of Mines senior offensive lineman Robert Schrock was named to the Preseason Offensive Team. The Mesa, Arizona native is 6 foot-2 inches, 310 pounds and finished as an All-RMAC honorable mention last season.
"Robert has been a pillar of our program on and off the field in his time as a Hardrocker," Mines football coach Zach Tinker said in a release. "We have worked hard to develop our offensive line and our Arizona recruiting pipeline. Robert is a perfect representation of both. We'll need him to have another great season in order for the 'high octane' offense to be firing on all cylinders in 2018."
The awards were voted on by all 11 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players.
Chadron State had four players make the list, two of which came on the offensive line.
Travis Rosma, a 6-4, 300 pound lineman from Burns, Wyoming, and Jake Giel, 6-4, 285 from Casper, Wyoming have combined for 55 career starts on the offensive line.
Geil is in his fourth year as starter and split time between guard and center in 2015 and 2016, but anchored the line at center all season in 2017. Romsa is a returning All-RMAC First Team member who has two years as a starter, playing left tackle in 2017 and earning Offensive Team MVP in 2016 as a sophomore, at right tackle. The pair led a unit which led the RMAC in fewest sacks allowed in 2017, giving up only 12 all season.
Colt Foster, a 6-2 200 pound tight end from Hemingford, Nebraska, earned Second Team All-RMAC honors after he totaled 561 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Zack Kozlik, a 6-0 193 pound punter who previously played at Southwestern College in California, was named the RMAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. In his junior season, he established a punting average that, if maintained, will go down as the CSC career record for yards per punt. He was a 2017 Second Team All-RMAC selection.
Chadron State was voted fifth in the RMAC Preseason Coaches' Poll with 63 points while Mines finished sixth with 49 points. Black Hills State was seventh with 47 points.
The top three spots in the RMAC Preseason Coaches' Poll went to Colorado schools. Colorado State-Pueblo took first with eight of the 11 first place votes and 98 points. Colorado Mesa finished second with one first place vote and 88 points while Colorado School of Mines finished third with 84 points and two first place votes.
Mines opens the season Saturday Sept. 1 against Colorado Mesa on the road while CSC and BHSU open the season against each other in Chadron as the Eagles unveil their new football stadium.
Jackrabbits picked second, Coyotes sixth in MVC Poll
For the second straight season, South Dakota State was picked to finish second to North Dakota State in the Preseason Missouri Valley Conference Coaches' Poll.
The Jackrabbits, who finished 11-3 last season and advanced to the National Semifinals, earned 340 points to NDSU's 390.
The University of South Dakota was voted sixth by the coaches with 206 points. The Coyotes finished last season 8-5 and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
SDSU opens the season Saturday Sept. 1 on the road against Iowa State. USD will also travel for its first game Sept. 1, it will face Kansas State.