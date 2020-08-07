SDGA Amateur Championships: Rachetto, Young among first-day leaders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Rapid City golfers are out in front Friday after the first day of the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships at Arrowhead Country Club

The tournament is host to 96 men and 23 women and will conclude Sunday.

Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa and Rapid City’s Tyler Rachetto opened the tournament with three-under-par 68s to lead the way. Sioux Falls’ Jack Lundin is a shot behind in third, while a pair of Mitchell golfers — Jeff Meyerink and Russell Pick — are tied with Rapid City’s Nick Lust — a St. Thomas More graduate —for fourth at 70 strokes.

Former Stevens standout Ben Daane — the recent state junior champion — is in a five-way tie for ninth place at 72.

Rapid City’s Natalie Young shot a one-over-par 72 to lead the women’s division. Vermillion’s Laerke Jensen is a shot behind heading into the second round on Saturday.

Former St. Thomas More standout Alex Kandolin is in third place with a 75, with former Stevens golfer Emmy Sundby in sixth with an 80.

SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament

Arrowhead Country Club

Friday