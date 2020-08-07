SDGA Amateur Championships: Rachetto, Young among first-day leaders

A pair of Rapid City golfers are out in front Friday after the first day of the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships at Arrowhead Country Club
The tournament is host to 96 men and 23 women and will conclude Sunday.
Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa and Rapid City’s Tyler Rachetto opened the tournament with three-under-par 68s to lead the way. Sioux Falls’ Jack Lundin is a shot behind in third, while a pair of Mitchell golfers — Jeff Meyerink and Russell Pick — are tied with Rapid City’s Nick Lust — a St. Thomas More graduate —for fourth at 70 strokes.
Former Stevens standout Ben Daane — the recent state junior champion — is in a five-way tie for ninth place at 72.
Rapid City’s Natalie Young shot a one-over-par 72 to lead the women’s division. Vermillion’s Laerke Jensen is a shot behind heading into the second round on Saturday.
Former St. Thomas More standout Alex Kandolin is in third place with a 75, with former Stevens golfer Emmy Sundby in sixth with an 80.
SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament
Arrowhead Country Club
Friday
Men
T1. Ryan Jansa, Sioux Falls and Tyler Rachetto, Rapid City 68; 3. Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls 69; T4. Jeff Meyerink, Mitchell, Nick Lust, Rapid City and Russell Pick, Mitchell 70; T7. Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls and Timothy Meyer, Rapid City 71; T9. Ben Daane, Rapid City, Nash Stenberg, Sioux Falls, Brett Grosz, Rapid City,Julean Michels, Sioux Falls, Sam Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls and Tyler VanHecke, Mitche ll 72.
Women
1 Natalie Young, Rapid City 72; 2 Laerke Jensen, Vermillion 73; 3 Alex Kandolin, Rapid City 75; T4 Julie Jansa, Sioux Falls 78 and Shannon McCormick, Sioux Falls 78; 6 Emmy Sundby, Rapid City 80; 7. Liz Duncan, Sioux Falls 81; T8 Jenna Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls and Lauren Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls, 84; Ashley Lintz, Rapid City 86.
