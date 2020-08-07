Related to this story
Rapid City Post 22 has itself set up to avenge the state American Legion championship that got away a year ago.
The inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias on Monday gave way to better playing conditions during Tuesday’s second round of the National High…
Brandon Valley Post 131 knocked off Mitchell Post 18 11-4 in Game 3 of their super-regional playoff series Tuesday to secure the final spot in…
The Rapid City Rush announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, the ECHL board of governors and the Professional Hockey Player’s Association have…
Little Wound senior Lance Christensen Jr. closed out his three-day run at the 2020 National High School Invitational with an 84 to finish on P…
Hurricane Isaias made life tough on Lance Christensen Jr. of Kyle on Monday as he had to battle through heavy rains Monday during the opening …
Thousands of fans packed the stands a race track in southeastern South Dakota despite a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter blamed the team's coronavirus outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made players lax about social distancing and wearing masks.
The announcements came within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning, one bleak, the other providing a glimmer of hope for a college footb…
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the coronavi…