SDHSAA approves girls wrestling for 2020-2021

At the June 11 South Dakota High School Activities Association meeting of its Board of Directors, the Board approved a second reading of a proposal to add a girls division in wrestling, effective the 2020-21 school year.

South Dakota becomes the 25th state to sanction girls wrestling, joining area states Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, and Nebraska in offering the opportunity.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. Daniel Swartos was pleased with the board decision, which had been discussed by staff and the SDHSAA Wrestling Advisory Committee for two years.

“I am very proud of our member schools for embracing this concept, and I am excited to provide this opportunity to student-athletes in South Dakota," Swartos said.

Effective in 2020-21, the girls wrestling division will begin with one classification and four weight classes, divided up evenly based upon certification weights of the competitors.

The top eight participants in each weight class, determined by TrackWrestling criteria, will qualify for the State Wrestling Tournament, with the girls division occurring alongside the boys division at the same event.

Expansion of weight classes for the future will be determined by participation numbers.