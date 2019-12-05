The first step to overhauling the massive South Dakota High School Activities Association football seven-classification system was made Thursday during a Football Advisory Committee Members meeting in Pierre.
During the modification proposed, there would now be a five-classification system — three for 11 man and two for 9-man.
The proposal will go to the state's athletic directors in March, and if recommended, it must then pass two readings by the SDHSAA board of directors before being implemented for the two-year cycle of the 2021 -23 seasons.
The Football Advisory Committee includes 9-man coach representative, Byron Pudwill, Bon Homme; 11A and B coach representative,.Matthew Luze, Lennox; AAA/AA coach representative, Kim Nelson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; athletic director, Brent DeBoer, Tea Area; principal/superintendent representative, George Seiler, Redfield; official, Andy Deinert, Mitchell and Native American representative, Zeke Prado, Lower Brule.
The five classes would be renamed 11AA, 11A, 11B, 9A and 9B.
Class 11AA will include the top 10 teams in the state based on male average daily membership (ADM), according to the SDHSAA. Those schools include Sioux Falls Roosevelt 964, Rapid City Central 850.938, Sioux Falls Lincoln 778.341, Sioux Falls Washington 778.093, Rapid City Stevens 674.436, Sioux Falls Jefferson — new school, numbers not available; Aberdeen Central 480.435, Brandon Valley 475.104, Harrisburg — projected jump in ADM 402 and Sioux Falls O'Gorman, which opted up at 275.668.
Class A will include the next 16 schools, which are Watertown 454.352, Brookings 369.142, Yankton 344.665, Pierre T.F. Riggs 318.89, Douglas 318.4, Mitchell 299.702, Huron 286.787, Sturgis Brown 275.872, Spearfish 249.503, Todd County 193.623, Tea Area 185.54, Pine Ridge 176.161, Dakota Valley 157.177, West Central 154.222, Madison 150.641 and Belle Fourche 149.765
The remaining 11B teams include Vermillion 136.256, Milbank 135.647, Sioux Falls Christian 130.4, Dell Rapids 118.232, Custer 112.548, Lennox 108.013, Tri-Valley 105.682, Sisseton 105.62, Canton 100.388, Chamberlain 98.961, Hot Springs 93.4, Beresford 92.87, St. Thomas More 89.672, Mobridge 82.393, Webster Area 81.773, Flandreau 81.329, Lead-Deadwood 80.61, Winner 78.685, Sioux Valley 77.909, Redfield/Doland 74.47, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 74.319, Wess Springs/SC /Woonsocket 70.573, Groton Area 70.493, Elk Point-Jefferson 70.303, McLaughlin 67.226, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 67, Wagner 65.77, Garretson 65.631, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 61.26, Bennett County 60.6, McCook Central/Montrose 59, Stanley County 59, Aberdeen Roncalli — opted up at 45.
In 9A, teams will be Hamlin 87.053, Arlington/Lake Preston 64.893, Jones County / White River 64.713, Tripp-Delmont/ACDC/Armour 60.403, North Border 59.423, Clark/Willow Lake 55.458, Baltic 53, Tri-State (Rosholt - Wheaton - Fairmont) 53, Hill City 50.897, Parkston 50.34, Parker 50.067, Rapid City Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 49.372, Deuel 49.182, Hanson 49, Viborg-Hurley 48.55, Menno/Marion 48.593, Florence/Henry 48.364, Deubrook 48.298, Lemmon/McIntosh 47.59, Bon Homme 46.265, Elkton/Lake Benton 45.416, Ipswich Edmunds Central 45.145, Newell 44.037, Great Plains Lutheran 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42.813, Potter County (Gettysburg/Hoven) 42.05, Lyman 41.237, Burke 41, Philip 41, Canistota/Freeman 40.18, Northwestern 39.79, Gregory 38.844, Howard 38.227
The remaining teams in 9B include: Warner 38, Britton-Hecla 37.746, Chester 37.487, Kimball/White Lake 37.434, Wall 37, Gayville-Volin 36.176, Timber Lake 36.045, Sully Buttes 35.75, De Smet 35.251, Castlewood 35.16, Herreid/Selby 33.005, New Underwood 32.936, Estelline 32, Corsica-Stickney 31, Wolsey-Wessington 30.66, Centerville 30.618, Alcester-Hudson 29.697, Waverly-South Shore 29, Dell Rapids St. Mary's 28.25, Colman-Egan 28, Faulkton 28, Langford Area 28, Irene-Wakonda 27.066, Dupree 26.972, Kadoka Area 26.877, Colome 26.484, Harding County 24.714, Avon 24.689, Iroquois 24.455, Faith 24, Hitchcock-Tulare 24, Scotland 24, Edgemont 21, Sunshine Bible 18.227 and Bison 15.698.
Also on Thursday, the committee proposed to change the 10-percent rule for co-ops to 20 percent. If a school brings five or more players, the entire enrollment would be counted along with the school's base enrollment.
The committee proposed the mercy rule for 11AAA and 11AA, with a running clock when the score margin reaches 35 at any point during the second half.
Calls for a mercy rule intensified this season when Class 11AA state champion Pierre crushed winless Spearfish 103-0 in a first-round playoffs game.