Change is in the air, as high school girls tennis players take the court this fall.
No, it’s not the cool air that accompanies the start of the fall sports season. Instead, it signals tennis players in South Dakota will play for the first time in a two-class system under the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The fall girls season finds 12 teams playing in the Class AA ranks, while 11 schools will compete for the first state championship in Class A.
The move to a two-class system came about for a couple reasons.
First was a desire by the SDHSAA to help grow the sport. A shift two two classes gives school districts across the state with lower enrollments – also called average daily memberships (ADMs) – a chance to complete for a state championship. And there’s the added benefit of teaching youth a sport that can be played for many years.
“Tennis is one of those lifetime sports. It’s not a sport played just in high school. You see people playing into their 40s, 50s and 60s,” Jo Ault, assistant executive director of the SDHSAA, said. “It’s important to teach those lifetime skills.”
Second is that smaller schools found themselves going up against the giants in South Dakota tennis with little hope of winning a team title.
Since Brookings won the last of three straight team titles in 1991, Teams from three of the four Sioux Falls high schools – O’Gorman, Lincoln or Washington – and Rapid City Stevens have won all but one state team championship. That proved discouraging to programs across the state that have puts teams on the court, with little hope of winning a state crown.
“We were hearing about smaller schools and their ability to compete with bigger schools,” Ault said. “It’s tough for them to be able to compete with the larger schools. We felt we weren’t meeting the needs of schools with lower ADMs.”
“The two-class system automatically creates an opportunity to advance further into the brackets at state,” Rapid City Christian coach Teresa Postma said. “A young program such as ours has been intimidated in the past by the much larger, older, stronger tennis Goliaths that are in the state.”
Stevens head coach Jason Olson said the move to a two-class system has been talked about since he first became a head coach 22 years ago. The idea gained serious momentum in the last few years as schools like Rapid City Christian, Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox started tennis programs.
The SDHSAA faced two tough decisions with the change – where to make the cutoff for Class AA and Class A and how to handle power points for seeding.
The cutoff had the state’s 10 biggest schools in Class AA, but it also allowed Class A schools to petition to move up to the “AA” ranks. St. Thomas More and Sioux Falls O’Gorman did just that, upping the count of Class AA schools to 12. Still, some of the state’s schools traditionally in the “AA” ranks now find themselves competing for a Class AA title.
“My philosophy is there should have been 16 in the big class and eight in the smaller class,” Olson said. “The would be more enticing for the smaller schools to say, ‘Hey, I can join because there are all these small schools right now. Maybe we get a chance to win a state championship.’”
Schools and players earn power points no matter which opponent is played in either class, which, for West River schools, means they can travel less and still earn power points no matter if they play up or down in class. A move to divide competition by class would have resulted in more travel so a team like Stevens could play Class AA teams located across the state.
“Jo did a really nice job,” Olson said of Ault. “She came up with a compromise that every match counts.
“Some coaches are already changing their schedules to try and get as many people from their class on their schedule. But that hurts the rest of us. We’re on an island out here. We would’ve had to travel every weekend and never get to play at home.”
The new class system is in a two-year test period, then the SDHSAA and the state’s tennis coaches will sit down and look at what’s working, what needs to change and use the feedback to fine tune the state’s tennis programs.
The 2019 state Class A tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7-8 and the state Class AA tournament will take place Thursday and Friday, Oct. 10-11. Both tournaments will be played at Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls.
“Our team has a sense of excitement, thinking forward to state,” Postma said. “We've never had that. We simply focused on whatever match was happening and trying to do our best and build relationships. We have a bit more focus going forward from here along with a lot of anticipation but for me, though I am pleased with how well the girls have played, it will always be more than just winning.”
The 2019 girls tennis season begins today for area tennis teams. Play begins at 9 a.m. on the courts at the Sioux Park and Parkview tennis complexes.
Rapid City Stevens
Head coach: Jason Olson (22nd year)
Last season’s record and postseason results: 26-3 dual record, 2nd at State
Returning varsity team members: Abbey Dehler, sr., 4th place in Flight 4 singles, 2nd place in Flight 2 doubles; Julia Weidmeier, jr., 3rd place, Flight 5 singles, state champion Flight 3 doubles, 33-2 doubles record; Erica Wang, sr., state champion Flight 6 singles, 31-2 singles record, state champion Flight 3 doubles, 33-2 record; Abby Sherrill, soph.; Mary Allen, sr.; Macy Lundstrom, jr.; Anna Mueller, fr.; Emma Thurness, soph.
Coach’s preseason comments: “There year there are so many deep teams that have the ability to challenge Sioux Falls Lincoln in ‘AA.’ Although S.F. Lincoln is still the favorite, S.F. O’Gorman, St. Thomas More, Brandon Valley, Watertown will give them a run for their money in Class AA. This will be a different year, being the first year for the two-class system. In Class A, Yankton, Mitchell, Aberdeen Roncalli and R.C. Christian will all battle for the title,” Olson said.
Rapid City Central
Head coach: Kelli Galbraith (1st year)
Last year’s postseason results: 20th place at State
Returning varsity team members: Lindsey Pfingston, fr.; Harper Keim, soph.; Kiana Johnson, soph.; Aria Friederich, sr.
Coach’s preseason comments: “Central has a young team this year. We are hoping to build as the year goes on and fight our hardest in every spot possible,” Galbraith said.
St. Thomas More
Head coach: Keiz Larson (22nd year)
Last season’s postseason results: 6th at State
Returning varsity team members: Ainsleigh Scott, sr., fourth in Flight 1 singles (2018); Bridget Raymond, fr., fourth in Flight 2 singles (2018); fifth in Flight 2 doubles (2018); Vanessa Wittenberg, jr., injured last year, consolation champion in Flight 2 singles in 2017; Alastrina Scott, fr., fifth in flight 4 singles (2018), fifth in Flight 2 doubles (2018); Megan Achbach, sr., consolation champion in Flight 6 singles (2018).
Coach’s preseason comments: “With the change to the two-class system this year, many schedules have changed and coaches have been working hard to ensure that the girls season has competitive matches to prepare for the respective class State tournaments. Hopefully, this change will encourage smaller schools to develop and grow their tennis programs, ultimately encouraging tennis as a lifelong sport in their communities.
“With losing only two seniors from last year’s line-up, St. Thomas More will have a strong returning team with quite a bit of experience. Ainsleigh Scott, Bridgett Raymond and Ali Scott will be competing at the top flights again this year and bringing back Vanessa Wittenberg after a year off for injury will also add to the team’s depth. Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O’Gorman continue to have a strong showing in girls tennis. It will be interesting to see how the two-class system works out this year going into a 12-team State tournament.
“After taking last season off for the birth of my grandchild, I am looking forward to coaching this year and working with such a wonderful group of talented young ladies,” Larson said.
Rapid City Christian
Head coach: Teresa Postma (2nd season)
Last year’s record and postseason results: 10-9 dual record, 13th at State
Returning varsity team members: Ella Hancock, soph., seventh in Flight 1 doubles; Bridget Schneller, jr.; Julia Anderson, jr., seventh at in doubles; Paige Wagner, sr.; Anna Ligtenberg, jr., seventh in singles; Mia Shankle, jr.
Coach’s preseason comments: “We are eager to compete this year. Five of our top six are returning with several working hard during the offseason. We love being together as a team, and like having fun together. It’s more than tennis for us – it’s a sport that challenges us mentally and physically; it’s an opportunity to make new friends along with bringing glory to God in all we say or do,” Postma said.