SDHSAA to talk contact guidelines, reclassification

Longtime St. Thomas More football coach Wayne Sullivan said that he knows people are frustrated about staying inside and not being able to do the things that are normal, so he is hopefully that it is time they can move forward.

"It's exciting that we can go out and get started, and kind of have some normalcy, get everybody going and moving forward," he said.

Sullivan said that back in the day when they started summer workouts, they could have one coach for every seven players, so that is what they have doing anyway. It should fit in with the CDC guidelines.

"We'll be able to stay within regulation, because what it is nice is you get in with different quarterbacks, receivers and lineman, you break up in those groups," he said. "He'll be able to stay within the CDC guidelines and get after it."

Sullivan said that there is no limitations on how much they can workout other than only so many padded days. He said they will start with individual workouts, then break them up with lineman gatherings, quarterbacks and running backs.

Depending on the numbers, Sullivan still wants to get the annual passing league going again that he has run for the last 25 years.