The South Dakota High School Wrestling Coaches Association will induct nine individuals into the Hall of Fame Saturday at the State Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The ceremony will be held today between 5-5:30 p.m.
The Hall of Fame inductees include:
Tracy Sprenkel, two-time state champion from Mitchell; Jonas Weiss, 13-year head coach at Hot Springs; Terry Weischedel, coach at Gettysburg for over 30 years; Steven Colling, wrestled at Rapid City Central and went on to be an alternate on the US Olympic Greco Roman team in 1984 and 1985; Lee Ron Paszek, state champion for Webster and 33 years as an assistant coach at Webster;
Dave Michaud, wrestled at Huron College and has been head coach at Pine Ridge for 28 years; Steve Keszler, wrestled at Sturgis and Northern State and longtime successful coach at Bon Homme and Sturgis; Daryl Schmidt, two-time state champion at Miller in 1969 and 1970 and Jim McClone, long time head coach at Flandreau.
Philip wrestler aims for state title in different weight class
McCoy Peterson of Philip Area is only a freshman, but he's aiming for the second state title of his career in a different weight class.
Last year Peterson won the 120-pound crown by topping Atlas Willuweit of Winner. He's bulked up this year, and he advanced to the semifinals in the 138-pound class Friday.
He started the day by beating Tate Schulte of Faulkton Area by fall 27 seconds into the fight, and followed that up with a 10-0 decision over Seth Peterson of Canton in the quarterfinals.
At 28-1 on the season, he will take on Tate Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey/Wessington who is 38-6 on the season.