South Dakota State University defenders Jordan Brown and Christian Rozeboom earned spots on the 2018 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason First Team, which was announced Wednesday.
Brown, a senior cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona, earned first-team all-MVFC honors last season after tallying team bests of nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles, while ranking second in both tackles (72) and interceptions (3).
A junior linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom was selected to the first team after posting his second consecutive 100-tackle season for the Jackrabbits in 2017. Rozeboom registered a team-high 127 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, notching 10 or more tackles in seven of the team's 14 games. A two-time first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, Rozeboom added three fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.
Both Rozeboom (first team) and Brown (third team) were named Tuesday to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team.
SDSU kicks off the 2018 season Sept. 1 at Iowa State.
Van Boening wins pair of tourneys, ranked No. 1 in world
Shane Van Boening, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, captured his third consecutive U.S. Open 10- Ball Championship in Las Vegas Nevada.
He also was named the No.1 billards player in the world in the Fargo Ratings.The Fargo Ratings rate all the pro players in the world according to their tournaments wins.
Van Boening also recently won the World 8 Ball Championship and pocketed $19,000.
Sasquatch fall short against Trappers
A furious ninth-inning comeback came up a little short for the Spearfish Sasquatch as they fell to the Pierre Trappers 10-8 Wednesday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish trailed 10-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth before cutting the lead to two runs in the end.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 23-34, is at Souris Valley tonight while Pierre, 30-29, is at Hub City on Friday.