SDSU linebackers ready to roll behind Adam Bock and cast of experienced returners

BROOKINGS – The South Dakota State defense graduated an all-time great after the 2021 season in five-year starting linebacker (yes, that’s a thing in the COVID-era) Logan Backhaus.

Backhaus’ honors were too many to list here, but the Jacks leaned heavily on the 6-foot-4 former quarterback to spearhead their defense in a variety of ways, from sideline-to-sideline run stopping, pass coverage, leadership and coach-on-the-field knowledge.

It’s a testament to the depth SDSU has built at linebacker, however, that with all that Backhaus accomplished and brought to the program, they’re not terribly worried about replacing him.

The Jacks return two starters, one of whom is among the best in the country, two others who have started games, a transfer who was a two-time NAIA first-team All-American, and a handful of reserves whom linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers has claimed in the past were good enough to start if there weren’t all-conference players in front of them.

SDSU Linebackers

Projected starters: Adam Bock, Jr., 6-1, 215; Isaiah Stalbird, Sr., 6-1, 200; Graham Spalding; Jr., 6-1, 205

In reserve: Caleb Francl, Jr., 6-0, 195; Payton Shafer, Sr., 6-0, 210; Jason Freeman, Jr., 5-9, 220; Saiveon Williamson, Sr., 6-1, 205; Daeton Mcgaughy, Jr., 6-0, 210; Aaron Kusler, So., 6-2, 220; Adam Kusler, So., 6-3, 215

Depth: Bryce Johnson, Fr., 6-3, 205; Trevor Scott, Fr., 6-0, 200; Davion Sterner, So., 6-0, 190

Any defense would be in good shape with Bock in the middle. A speedy hard hitter with good size, Bock has been as productive as any of the star linebackers SDSU has employed in recent years. His ability to consistently execute his assignment and make plays gives him some of the highest grades the coaches have ever given out for his individual performances in games.

Bock took over as the starting middle linebacker in the spring season and led the team in tackles, then earned All-American honors last year after notching a team-high 125 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, a blocked kick and a touchdown.

On the outside, there’s competition. Senior Isaiah Stalbird is the incumbent on the strongside, having converted from safety last year and ranking second on the team with 73 tackles. Graham Spalding started two games in the spring season, and Caleb Francl started one game last fall, and those two are pushing to earn a starting role again.

“There’s probably at least seven or eight guys we can rotate right now,” Rogers said. “The thing about it is so many of them can cross over (play all three linebacker spots), they’ve gotten the reps and experience and the mental capacity of so many of those guys is really high. I feel really good about where this group is at.”

The wildcard in the group is Jason Freeman, a transfer from Olivet Nazarene. Freeman was named conference MVP and first team All-American in each of his last two seasons at the NAIA school, totaling a whopping 160 tackles in 10 games last year, to go with three interceptions and two sacks. The 5-foot-9, 220-pounder will have two years of eligibility at SDSU, and he’s made quite an impression already.

“He’s a (expletive) stud,” Rogers said. “He looks awesome. He’s probably the fastest-learner I’ve ever had. He’s been here two months and he’s already rotating with the (starters). He’s gonna play.”

Payton Shafer has battled injury but has experience and can play all three spots, while the Kusler brothers, Aaron and Adam, have made steady progress since they arrived from Roosevelt, and are ready for more snaps.

Saiveon Williamson looks good coming back from an injury that wiped out his 2021 fall season, and Daeton Mcgaughy, a former safety, has acclimated well in making the same transition that Stalbird did.

As for the freshmen, Bryce Johnson, Cullen McShane and Trevor Scott all could contribute early, with Johnson in particular showing the tools and potential to be a future starter.

Rogers said the Jacks will probably travel with six or seven linebackers to road games, but that number could be as high as 10 by way of special teams. That, right now, is a point of emphasis for Rogers, to create as much competition as possible to "get on the bus." But whoever goes, the Jacks will have confidence in them to perform.

“The room is real deep and that’s a great thing,” said Bock. “If someone goes down someone else is gonna pop right up in their spot and be able to produce. That’s a big testament to what we’ve done in the spring – getting guys reps in practice and guys being ready when they get their turn.”