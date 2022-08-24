 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SDSU linebackers ready to roll behind Adam Bock and cast of experienced returners

  • Updated
  • 0
SDSU Adam Bock

South Dakota State's Adam Bock (32) celebrates the team's win in the FCS semifinals against Delaware on May 8, 2021 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

 Erin Woodiel, Argus Leader

BROOKINGS – The South Dakota State defense graduated an all-time great after the 2021 season in five-year starting linebacker (yes, that’s a thing in the COVID-era) Logan Backhaus.

Backhaus’ honors were too many to list here, but the Jacks leaned heavily on the 6-foot-4 former quarterback to spearhead their defense in a variety of ways, from sideline-to-sideline run stopping, pass coverage, leadership and coach-on-the-field knowledge.

It’s a testament to the depth SDSU has built at linebacker, however, that with all that Backhaus accomplished and brought to the program, they’re not terribly worried about replacing him.

The Jacks return two starters, one of whom is among the best in the country, two others who have started games, a transfer who was a two-time NAIA first-team All-American, and a handful of reserves whom linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers has claimed in the past were good enough to start if there weren’t all-conference players in front of them.

People are also reading…

SDSU Linebackers

Projected starters: Adam Bock, Jr., 6-1, 215; Isaiah Stalbird, Sr., 6-1, 200; Graham Spalding; Jr., 6-1, 205

In reserve: Caleb Francl, Jr., 6-0, 195; Payton Shafer, Sr., 6-0, 210; Jason Freeman, Jr., 5-9, 220; Saiveon Williamson, Sr., 6-1, 205; Daeton Mcgaughy, Jr., 6-0, 210; Aaron Kusler, So., 6-2, 220; Adam Kusler, So., 6-3, 215

Depth: Bryce Johnson, Fr., 6-3, 205; Trevor Scott, Fr., 6-0, 200; Davion Sterner, So., 6-0, 190

Any defense would be in good shape with Bock in the middle. A speedy hard hitter with good size, Bock has been as productive as any of the star linebackers SDSU has employed in recent years. His ability to consistently execute his assignment and make plays gives him some of the highest grades the coaches have ever given out for his individual performances in games.

Bock took over as the starting middle linebacker in the spring season and led the team in tackles, then earned All-American honors last year after notching a team-high 125 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, a blocked kick and a touchdown.

On the outside, there’s competition. Senior Isaiah Stalbird is the incumbent on the strongside, having converted from safety last year and ranking second on the team with 73 tackles. Graham Spalding started two games in the spring season, and Caleb Francl started one game last fall, and those two are pushing to earn a starting role again.

“There’s probably at least seven or eight guys we can rotate right now,” Rogers said. “The thing about it is so many of them can cross over (play all three linebacker spots), they’ve gotten the reps and experience and the mental capacity of so many of those guys is really high. I feel really good about where this group is at.”

The wildcard in the group is Jason Freeman, a transfer from Olivet Nazarene. Freeman was named conference MVP and first team All-American in each of his last two seasons at the NAIA school, totaling a whopping 160 tackles in 10 games last year, to go with three interceptions and two sacks. The 5-foot-9, 220-pounder will have two years of eligibility at SDSU, and he’s made quite an impression already.

“He’s a (expletive) stud,” Rogers said. “He looks awesome. He’s probably the fastest-learner I’ve ever had. He’s been here two months and he’s already rotating with the (starters). He’s gonna play.”

Payton Shafer has battled injury but has experience and can play all three spots, while the Kusler brothers, Aaron and Adam, have made steady progress since they arrived from Roosevelt, and are ready for more snaps.

Saiveon Williamson looks good coming back from an injury that wiped out his 2021 fall season, and Daeton Mcgaughy, a former safety, has acclimated well in making the same transition that Stalbird did.

As for the freshmen, Bryce Johnson, Cullen McShane and Trevor Scott all could contribute early, with Johnson in particular showing the tools and potential to be a future starter.

Rogers said the Jacks will probably travel with six or seven linebackers to road games, but that number could be as high as 10 by way of special teams. That, right now, is a point of emphasis for Rogers, to create as much competition as possible to "get on the bus." But whoever goes, the Jacks will have confidence in them to perform.

“The room is real deep and that’s a great thing,” said Bock. “If someone goes down someone else is gonna pop right up in their spot and be able to produce. That’s a big testament to what we’ve done in the spring – getting guys reps in practice and guys being ready when they get their turn.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning. Led by Kekoa Payanal, Hawaii is shining in the field and at the plate. Kekoa hit two of his team’s four home runs in a 12-0 victory on Friday against Massapequa Coast from Long Island. Hawaii faces Texas on Monday.

Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7

Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols blasted two more homers, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7. It was a vintage night for the 42-year-old Pujols, who continues to hit like a man at least a decade younger. The 11-time All-Star hit solo homers in the second and fourth off D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner, both to nearly the same spot in left-center seats. The Cardinals won their sixth straight game and 15 of their past 18.

Griekspoor, Fucsovics win qualifiers at Winston-Salem Open

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands battled to back to defeat Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance in the qualifying round of the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday. Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics also moved on with an easy 6-3, 6-3 win over Andres Martin of the United States. Among the other singles qualifiers to advance in straight sets included Japan’s Taro Daniel and Shintaro Mochizuki, Great Britain’s Christopher O’Connell and Jason Kubler, Switzerland’s Marc Andrea Huesler, and Emilio Nava of the United States.

McCaw, Cole, Meeks among USA Basketball AmeriCup invitees

NBA champions Patrick McCaw, Norris Cole and Jodie Meeks are among the 15 players who have been invited by USA Basketball to training camp for the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. The camp starts Tuesday in Las Vegas. The AmeriCup is the FIBA Americas region championship tournament. It was last held in 2017 and takes place Sept. 2-11 in Brazil. The U.S. is the defending AmeriCup champion.

Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah, 10th win in 30 games

Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah, 10th win in 30 games

Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They lead Toronto by eight games. After New York’s frustrations reached the point of ace Gerrit Cole punching the dugout roof and manager Aaron Boone pounding his hand on a podium Saturday, the Yankees’ only qualms were with Toronto starter Alek Manoah. In the fifth, Manoah plunked Aaron Judge in the left elbow with a sinker.

Jessica Korda makes 3 eagles, shoots 61 to tie LET record

Jessica Korda makes 3 eagles, shoots 61 to tie LET record

Jessica Korda made three eagles in an 11-under 61 Thursday that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, Spain. Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey-on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour. The American was at 7 under after seven holes following eagles at the par-5 second and sixth holes. She added her third eagle on the 16th, also a par 5.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News