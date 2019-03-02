South Dakota State men's basketball clinched its second-consecutive Summit League regular season title Saturday with an 86-66 victory over Western Illinois on Senior Day at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits (24-7, 14-2 Summit League) earned the No. 1 seed in next week's Summit League Tournament, as Tevin King, Skyler Flatten and Mike Daum were honored postgame after winning the crown outright for the second year in a row.
"I'm really proud of our team for how they competed today, especially as the game wore on," head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "It's never easy on senior night (because) there's a lot of other things going on. A lot of emotions, a lot of things that you're going through, but I thought our guys were able to lock in at points in time and do the job we needed to come out with a victory."
SDSU made 49 percent of its shots, draining 13-of-29 (45 percent) from beyond the arc with a near-perfect 15-of-16 effort from the free throw line.
Flatten led the scoring attack with 31 points, draining six 3-pointers in nine attempts. He carried the Jacks early, notching 23 points in the first half.
Daum posted his 52nd career double, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds while burying four 3-pointers.
David Jenkins Jr. added 12 points and Alex Arians scored 11, while Tevin King and Owen King each had four assists.
Western Illinois was led by Kobe Webster's 17 points.
Jacks cruise past Western Illinois
The South Dakota State women's basketball team won its league-leading sixth Summit League regular-season title after recording a 100-62 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits, who have now won 13-straight games overall, are the No. 1 seed in the Summit League Championship, which is March 9-12.
South Dakota State, 23-6 and 15-1, extended its home win streak to nine games. All five of the Jackrabbits' starters scored in double figures. Macy Miller scored a game-high 24 points while Tylee Irwin and Tagyn Larson each added 17 points.
Irwin grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double. Sydney Palmer sank all five of her shots for 11 points and Madison Guebert scored 10 points.
Western Illinois, 12-17, 8-8, was led by Olivia Kaufmann's 17 points.
Peterson lifts South Dakota over North Dakota 78-63
Tyler Peterson came off the bench to score 17 points to carry South Dakota men's basketball team to a 78-63 win over North Dakota Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center
Cody Kelley had 16 points for South Dakota (13-16, 7-9 Summit League). Triston Simpson added 12 points and six assists. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points for the hosts.
Cortez Seales had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (12-17, 6-10). Marlon Stewart added 17 points. Conner Avants had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. South Dakota defeated North Dakota 70-56 on Jan. 23. The Coyotes and the Fighting Hawks next take the floor in the Summit League Tournament.
Arens leads USD past North Dakota
Allison Arens scored 18 points to lead the University of South Dakota to an 87-54 win over North Dakota inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
USD (26-4, 14-2 Summit League) went undefeated at home this season, outscoring its 13 foes by 27 points on average.
Arens was a perfect 5-for-5 on drives to the basket and added eight more points from the free-throw line. With her 18 points on Saturday, she moved to eighth all-time on USD’s career scoring charts.
Three teammates joined Arens in double figures on Saturday. Including junior guard, Ciara Duffy, who tallied 15 points for her 14th double-digit game in league play. Junior forward Taylor Frederick posted an impressive stat line of 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Sophomore center Hannah Sjerven added 13 points, four rebounds and three steals.
North Dakota (11-18, 6-10 Summit League) was led by forward Lexi Klabo with 13 points, two assists and two blocks. Freshman forward Jaclyn Jarnot joined her in double digits with 10 points.
Swan scores 37 to lift Air Force past Wyoming 80-72
Ryan Swan had a career-high 37 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 80-72 on Saturday in Laramie.
Swan shot 13 for 17 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from deep. He added nine rebounds.
Lavelle Scottie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (13-15, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Caleb Morris added six rebounds.
Justin James had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (6-23, 2-14), who have now lost six games in a row. Jake Hendricks added 18 points. Trace Young had 11 points.
Wyoming women slip past Air Force in OT
Senior Sladjana Rakovic scored the overtime-forcing layup in the Wyoming women's basketball team's 59-56 overtime win over Air Force Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Then, in overtime, she added a steal, layup, assist and rebound to will the Cowgirls (19-6, 12-4 MW) to the overtime win. It’s Wyoming’s first overtime win since topping South Dakota at home in 2017, 69-62.
The Cowgirls were led by seniors Marta Gomez, Bailee Cotton and Rakovic on the day. Gomez had her second double-double this season and of her career with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Cotton had her sixth double-double this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Both seniors were effective on the defensive end, as Cotton had three blocks and Gomez had three steals. Rakovic finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Air Force was led by Kaelin Immel’s game-high 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Riley Snyder added 15 points and six rebounds to go along with a block and a steal.