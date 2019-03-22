The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team will be making its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 11 years since joining Division I, but never as high of a seed as it will go into Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 Quinnipiac.
And for the first time, they will go in as the favorites when they face the Bobcats in the first game of the Portland Regional at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. First tip is set for 9 a.m. MT.
Still, veteran head coach Aaron Johnston said the Jackrabbits aren’t preparing any different than when they were the underdog.
“I don’t think it feels any different for us,” Johnston said Friday morning at the tournament press conference. “It didn’t feel any different this past week, we didn’t talk about the tournament or the game any differently, or about our opponent any differently.”
The Jackrabbits, 26-6, go into the game coming off their third straight Summit League Tournament title and are riding a 16-game win streak. Quinnipiac, 26-6, was unbeaten in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this season and have won 21 straight games, second in the nation behind No. 1 Baylor. The Bobcats have won 52 straight conference games going back to the 2016-2017 season.
“I think what we have said in the past when we have been a lower seed, and we reminded our team that it was true then and it is true now, the difference between six and 11 is very, very small,” Johnston said. “Our records are the same. The margin is just razor thin.”
Forward Jen Fay, who leads the team at 12.1 points a game, is a fifth-year senior, scored 20 points in an NCAA Tournament victory over Marquette two years ago during the Bobcats' surprising run to a regional semifinal. She had 19 points last season in a first-round triumph over Miami and scored 25 points in Quinnipiac's MAAC championship game victory.
Forward Aryn McClure is scoring 10.3 points a game.
“We approach it the same way and just make sure our team understands that they are a really good team,” Johnston said. “They have had as much tournament experience as we have had and they have had some recent success. All of the positives we can talk about, they can talk about on their side.”
The Jackrabbits are led by three-time Summit League Tournament MVP Macy Miller at 18.1 points a game, followed by Madison Guebert at 14.0 points a game, Myah Selland at 12.2 points a game and Tagyn Larson at 11.0 per game.
The winner will face the winner of third-seed Syracuse (24-8) and 14th seed Fordham (25-8) Monday night.
The Orange have made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons and eight times overall under head coach Quentin Hillsman. This is the highest seed Syracuse has ever earned in the NCAA Tournament. The other time the Orange hosted the first and second rounds they were tabbed as a No. 4 seed in the 2016 tournament and reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Fordham earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning its second Atlantic 10 title and is riding a 12-game winning streak, which matches the school record. The Rams, who are 20-3 since splitting their first 10 games, defeated Massachusetts, Duquesne, and VCU by an average of just under 23 points per game to secure their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.