SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pierre Strong Jr. ran 18 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and completed an 89-yard TD pass to Cade Johnson as South Dakota State beat Missouri State 35-14 on Saturday.
Strong made a forward flip to Johnson on a fly sweep and Johnson took it to the end zone for the longest pass play in nearly five years for the Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Austin Sumner completed a 91-yard TD pass to Jake Wieneke on Nov. 8, 2014.
South Dakota State opened a 21-0 lead with touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. The Bears (1-7, 1-4) cut the deficit to 21-7 on a 57-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored twice to make it 35-7 before Missouri State capped the scoring.
Johnson finished with five catches for 164 yards and a score for South Dakota State. Keaton Heide passed for 173 yards and a score.
Jeremiah Wilson ran 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown for Missouri State.
Western Illinois beats South Dakota for 1st win
MACOMB, Ill. — Clint Ratkovich scored on a 9-yard run with 34 seconds left and Western Illinois won for the first time in 364 days with a 38-34 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.
Ratkovich's touchdown was the fifth lead change of the fourth quarter, capping a five-play, 59-yard drive that took 45 seconds. Eric Carrera sealed the victory for the Leathernecks (1-8, 1-4 Missouri Valley) intercepting Austin Simmons' pass near the goal line with 4 seconds left.
The Coyotes (3-6, 2-3) took a 34-31 lead on Caleb Vander Esch's 3-yard TD reception with 1:24 left in the game.
Connor Sampson completed 31 of 50 passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for Western Illinois. Ratkovich had 116 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs, and Tony Tate caught six passes for 100 yards and a score.
Simmons passed for 274 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for South Dakota. Kai Henry rushed for a career-high 145 yards.
The Leathernecks' last win came against Southern Illinois on Nov. 3, 2018.
Purdue scores late, beat Nebraska 31-27
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out with 1:08 to play, and Purdue beat Nebraska 31-27 on Saturday.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury — the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.
Plummer was 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before needing help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. He rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.
King Doerue rushed 71 yards on 15 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 6:50 to go in back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Adrian Martinez was 22 of 39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.