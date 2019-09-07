BROOKINGS — Kanin Nelson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and South Dakota State welcomed Long Island to Division I play with a 38-3 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Nelson staked the Jackrabbits (1-1), ranked third in the FCS coaches' poll, to a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Long Island (0-1), which will play in the Northeast Conference, got on the scoreboard for the first time as a D-I school when Briant DeFelice kicked a 27-yard field goal to cap a 12-play drive, pulling the Sharks within 7-3 with 6:50 left in the second quarter. Jaxon Janke returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown to put the Jacks up 14-3 with 2:47 remaining before halftime. SDSU added another score after Clay Beathard sacked Sharks QB Quinton Hicks and recovered a fumble at the Long Island 31-yard line. Pierre Strong Jr.'s 1-yard run capped a six-play drive and gave the Jackrabbits a 21-3 lead.
SDSU put the game out of reach in the third quarter on Mikey Daniels' 1-yard TD run and a 34-yard scoring strike from Nelson to Blake Kunz. Chase Vinatieri, the nephew of the NFL's all-time leading scorer, kicker Adam Vinatieri, booted a 22-yard field goal in the final quarter to wrap up the scoring.
South Dakota State held the Sharks to 123 yards of offense, including just 52 yards rushing on 32 carries.
No. 4 Oklahoma routs South Dakota
NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past South Dakota 70-14 on Saturday night.
It was Oklahoma's highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.
CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for the Sooners (2-0). They who gained 733 yards against the FCS Coyotes (0-2).
Austin Simmons passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns for South Dakota, but he threw two interceptions. Kody Kase had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Sooners led 28-0 at halftime. Oklahoma's defense got into the act early in the third quarter when Brendan Radley-Hiles scored on a 30-yard interception return. Radley-Hiles also had a fumble recovery.
You have free articles remaining.
Oklahoma forced three turnovers after failing to force any in its season-opening victory over Houston. The Sooners held the Coyotes to 348 yards.
Wyoming rallies to upend Texas State 23-14
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tyler Hall picked off a pass and returned it for the go-ahead score and Cooper Rothe kicked three field goals to lead Wyoming to a 23-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
Rothe's second field goal — a 37-yarder — pulled the Cowboys (2-0) within 14-13 at the 10:44 mark of the third quarter. On Texas State's next possession, Hall intercepted a Gresch Jensen pass and raced 72 yards for the score and a 20-14 lead. Rothe capped the scoring with a 19-yard field goal in the final quarter.
The Bobcats (0-2) controlled the first half, scoring on Caleb Twyford's run after Jensen hit Micah Hilts for a 36-yard gain to the Cowboys' 1-yard line. After Rothe made his first field goal — a 47-yarder — to cut the Cowboys' deficit to 7-3, Jensen hooked up with Jah'Marae Sheread for a 50-yard score and a 14-3 lead. Sean Chambers' 7-yard TD run cut the Cowboys' deficit to 14-10 at halftime.
Colorado gets past Nebraska in overtime
BOULDER, Colo. — James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska 34-31 in overtime when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes' second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes (2-0) rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhu