South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown was drafted Saturday in the seventh round of the National Football League Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brown was the 223rd overall selection in the three-day draft.
A three-year starter, Brown finished his collegiate career with eight interceptions, 27 pass breakups and four forced fumbles. In earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as both a junior and senior, Brown's career totals also included 148 total tackles (117 solo) and six tackles for loss.
During his senior season, Brown was a consensus Football Championship Subdivision All-American, including earning first-team recognition from the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports and Phil Steele. His senior-season totals included three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 29 tackles. Brown's selection marks the first time since 1975-76 that the Jackrabbits have had players chosen in consecutive years in the NFL Draft, after tight end Dallas Goedert was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
Wyoming safety Epps drafted by Vikings
Wyoming safety Marcus Epps has been drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Epps was selected with the 19th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.
Epps walked on at Wyoming in 2014. After redshirting as a freshman, he started 50 games for the Cowboys over the next four years.
He concluded his Wyoming career with 325 career tackles, ranking No. 11 in Wyoming school history. Among all active FBS players in 2018, Epps tied for 12th in career interceptions, with nine, and he ranked No. 23 in the nation among active players in career solo tackles, averaging 4.30 per game.
Six Cowboys sign undrafted free agent contracts
Epps made it three straight years the Cowboys have been represented in the draft when the Minnesota Vikings took the safety in the sixth round with the 191st overall pick. But a handful of other Wyoming players will get their shot at the next level as undrafted free agents.
Players who didn't have their name called in the seven-round draft get to choose which team they want to sign with given that there's interest from multiple teams.
Players who signed free agent contracts include: safety Andrew Wingard with Jacksonville, defensive end Carl Granderson with New Orleans Saints, tight end Tyree Mayfield with the San Francisco 49ers, running back Nico Evans with the Philadelphia Eagles, nose tackle Sidney Malauulu with the San Francisco 49ers and tight end Austin Fort with the Denver Broncos
Undrafted free agents will join draftees at each team's rookie minicamp next month.