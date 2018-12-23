For the fifth time this season, Mike Daum was selected as the Summit League's Men's Basketball Player of the Week, announced Sunday. The South Dakota State senior has been awarded the weekly honor a league-record 16 times in his career.
Daum averaged a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds per game, hitting 21-of-24 from the free throw line over two contests to go alongside a 45.9 field goal percentage. The Kimball, Nebraska native started the week with 27 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Eastern Washington Tuesday, and led the team with 33 points and 15 rebounds against Montana on Saturday.
Daum became the third player in Summit League history to surpass 1,000 rebounds for his career and now ranks 31st on the NCAA's all-time scoring list with 2,611 points.
He shared the Player of the Week award with Purdue Fort Wayne's John Konchar, who also joined the league's 1,000-rebound club over the weekend.
On Friday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) featured Daum among 20 NCAA Division I standouts on the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list. The award is presented to the national player of the year by its namesake at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.
A two-time Summit League Player of the Year, Daum is one of three players nationally averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game through the season's first two months. He is pacing the Jackrabbit attack with 24.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, shooting 51.3 percent from the field with 29 3-point field goals.
South Dakota State opens Summit League play Dec. 28 at Western Illinois.