South Dakota State University head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced that 15 high school players signed a national letter of intent Wednesday.
"Our staff is excited to complete this phase of recruiting and we feel tremendous about the student-athletes who have committed. Our list of needs has been addressed; now we are looking for difference-makers at a few positions," Stiegelmeier said. "Again, I want to compliment our assistant coaches for their tireless work of evaluating hundreds of recruits to get to the student-athletes we were able to sign."
The 2019 recruiting class includes:
• Matt Barnett, 6-3, 205, linebacker, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Alburnett H.S.);
• Canyon Bauer, 6-0, 190, wide receiver, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (O'Gorman H.S.);
• Adam Bock, 6-1, 215, linebacker, Solon, Iowa (Solon H.S.);
• Baily Darnell, 6-0, 195, safety, Auburn, Nebraska (Auburn H.S.);
• Jarod DePriest, 6-5, 285, defensive tackle, Trivoli, Illinois (Farmington Central H.S.);
• Bo Donald, 6-6, 300, offensive lineman, Kimball, South Dakota (Kimball H.S.);
• Diamond Evans, 5-10, 180, cornerback, Chicago, Illinois (Nazareth Academy);
• Keaton Heide, 6-3, 195, quarterback, Wayzata, Minnesota (Wayzata H.S.);
• Quinton Hicks, 6-2, 225, defensive end, Wichita, Kansas (Campus H.S.);
• Caden Johnson, 6-3, 245, defensive end, Wahoo, Nebraska (Bishop Neumann H.S.);
• Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 245, tight end, Timber Lake, South Dakota (Timber Lake H.S.);
• Thomas Motzko, 6-0, 220, linebacker, Highland Park, Illinois (Highland Park H.S.)
• Payton Shafer, 6-0, 205, linebacker, Cottage Grove, Minnesota (Park H.S.);
• Ethan Vibert, 6-4, 290, offensive lineman, Regina, Saskatchewan (Miller H.S.);
• Alex Westendorf, 6-5, 285, offensive lineman, South Elgin, Illinois (St. Charles North H.S.)
South Dakota football announces early signing class
South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. In addition, Nielson announced that two other high school players have accepted an offer of admissions to South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.
In a theme that has stayed consistent since Nielson’s arrival late in 2015, the early signing class is comprised mainly of offensive and defensive linemen. Five are designated as offensive linemen and four are defensive linemen, but most played both ways in high school. The group also includes three defensive backs, two linebackers and a high school quarterback converting to wide receiver. Nearly the entire class competed in something other than football in high school.
“We always try to find the very best athletes, and I think we did that,” said Nielson. “With your freshmen class, you want to find athletes with frames that you can develop and build over their time here. We also have many multi-sport athletes, which has always been something I have believed in. Their upside is so much bigger when they start to focus on just football as their sport.”
• Carter Bel, 5-10, 180, wide receiver, Bettendorf, Iowa (Bettendorf)
• Ryan Bena, 6-3, 275, offensive lineman, Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)
• Brady Booker, 6-3, 240, linebacker, LaSalle, Ill. (St. Bede Academy, Iowa Central CC)
• Cori Fant, 6-1, 185, Jr., defensive back, Tampa, Fla. (Jefferson)
• Robert Ford III, 6-1, 175, defensive back, St. Peters, Mo. (Lutheran)
• Nick Gaes, 6-4, 235, defensive back, Alta, Iowa (Alta-Aurelia)
• D.J. Gross, 6-2, 215, linebacker, McCook, Neb. (McCook)
• Blake Holden, 6-3, 265, defensive lineman, Watertown, (Watertown)
• Cliff Johnson*, 6-5, 285, Lake Andes (Andes Central)
• Jake Larsen*, 6-3, 270, defensive lineman, Harrisburg (Harrisburg)
• Joey Lombard, 6-5, 305, offensive lineman, Anoka, Minn. (Anoka)
• Jontrell Oliver, 6-3, 245, offensive lineman, Tampa, Fla. (East Bay)
• Tyler Perry, 6-3, 190, defensive back, North Port, Fla. (Port Charlotte)
• Tyler Smith, 6-5, 270, offensive lineman, Joplin, Mo. (Joplin)
• Siler Tschirhart, 6-8, 250, Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley)