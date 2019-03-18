Both women's basketball teams from South Dakota will be dancing in the NCAA Tournament.
As the Summit League champions, South Dakota State was an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and learned its fate Monday when the brackets were released.
The Jackrabbits came in as a No. 6 seed in the Portland region and will face No. 11 seed Quinnipiac in the first round. That game will be 9 a.m. mountain time on Saturday in Syracuse, New York.
The winner of that matchup will get the winner of No. 3 seed Syracuse and No. 14 seed Fordham.
It's the highest a team from the Summit League has been seeded in tournament history. The Summit League also had something happen for the first time in 25 years.
South Dakota, which fell to SDSU in the conference's championship game, made the tournament as a at-large team. It's the first time in 25 years the conference has gotten an at-large berth.
The Coyotes are the No. 9 seed in the Portland region and will take on No. 8 seed Clemson. The game will be at 6 p.m. Friday in Starkville, Mississippi.
The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 1 seed Mississippi State taking on No. 16 seed Southern.
Four Thunder players make all-state teams
Four members of the Rushmore Thunder were named to the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association all-state teams.
Forward Ryan Nolan was named to the first team while defenseman Seth Stock, forward Blake Devries and goaltender John Young were named to the second team.
Zach Bender, Camden Nayman and Devries were awarded Toshiba Academic Awards. Bender was also given the Hoby Baker Character award.
The Thunder finished the season 16-5 in league play and was second in the SDAHA tournament after falling to the SIoux Falls Flyers 4-1 in the state championship game Sunday in Fort Pierre.
Basketball coaches of the year announced
The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association announced its coaches of the year Monday.
In Region Four, the boys' basketball head coach of the year was Cody Lawrence of Timber Lake, while the assistant coach of the year was Colin McCampbell of Rapid City Stevens.
On the girls' side, Faith's Brian Carmichael was named head coach of the year while Travis Swartz of Stevens was named assistant coach of the year.