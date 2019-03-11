It will be an all-South Dakota final in the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament.
No. 1 seed South Dakota State had no trouble with No. 4 seed Oral Roberts with a 86-55 win, and No. 2 seed South Dakota eased by North Dakota 84-61.
The Jackrabbits got 18 points from Macy Miller, 15 from Tagyn Larson, 13 from Myah Selland, 11 from Tylee Irwin and 10 from Lindsey Theuninck.
SDSU led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter and 47-29 at halftime. The defense clamped down for the Jackrabbits, only giving up eight points and they ended the quarter leading 65-37. SDSU outscored Oral Roberts 21-18 in the fourth quarter.
Maya Mayberry and Kenijo Lippe led Oral Roberts with 10 points each.
SDSU shot 31-of-56 from the floor for 55.4 percent. The Golden Eagles shot 17-of-59 for 28.8 percent.
USD got 17 points from Allison Arens and St. Thomas More alum Ciara Duffy. Taylor Frederick had 15 and Madison McKeever had 10.
It would take a big third quarter for the Coyotes to pull away from the Fighting Hawks.
In the first quarter the USD lead was 20-10, but the halftime lead was only 40-33. The Coyotes outscored North Dakota 26-11 in the third to extend the lead to 66-44. From there, USD outscored the Fighting Hawks 18-17 to secure the win.
North Dakota was led by Melissa Dailey who had 17, Lexi Klabo had 12 and Jill Morton also had 12.
The Coyotes shot 27-of-50 from the field for 54 percent while North Dakota was 20-of-62 for 32.3 percent.
SDSU (25-6) and USD (28-4) will face off at noon mountain time from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
It's the third time the two programs have met this season, with the Coyotes winning the first meeting in Vermillion 105-98 in double overtime Jan. 6 and the Jackrabbits taking the Feb. 24 matchup in Brookings 82-78.
Sioux Falls to host Central Plains Regional Tournaments
The American Legion Baseball Central Plains Regional Tournament will be in Sioux Falls in 2019 and 2020.
The Sioux Empire Baseball Association announced Monday that both tournaments, where the winner advances to the American Legion World Series, will be hosted both years at Sioux Falls Stadium, home of the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Hosting the tournament carries with it an automatic berth to the eight-team tournament. In 2019, Sioux Falls Post 15 West will be the representative and in 2020 it will be Sioux Falls Post 15 East.
The tournament consists of the host, the Minnesota state champion and runner-up, the Wisconsin state champion and runner-up, the North Dakota state champion and the South Dakota state champion.
The tournament will be Aug. 7-11 in 2019 and Aug. 5-9 in 2020.