South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Coyotes defeated Ohio State 68-53 inside South Point Arena Friday in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

South Dakota (6-1) earned its third win over a Power 5 foe in four games on Friday. Ohio State (3-3) drops its second-straight contest after last Sunday’s 73-62 loss to No. 4 UConn.

“Today we did a very good job versus a team in Ohio State that is really fast and can really score in transition,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our awareness and our toughness defensively was the key this afternoon.

“Now we have to both recover and prepare quickly for another strong opponent with a very short turnaround until tomorrow’s game.”

Duffy posted her seventh-straight double-figure game to start the year with her second double-double on the year. Her stat line read 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

Joining her in double-figures were junior guard Chloe Lamb with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and junior guard Monica Arens with 11 points and four rebounds.

Ohio State was led by freshman Rebeka Mikulasikova’s career high 19 points. Fellow freshmen Kierstan Bell and Jacy Sheldon joined her in double-digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Buckeyes have 10 underclassmen on a 13-woman roster this season, but boast the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class from 2019.

The Coyotes jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start the game, but the Buckeyes answered with their own run to lead 16-12 in the first quarter. It would be the largest lead of the game by Ohio State as a pair of 3-pointers from Duffy and Lamb gave USD a lead it would not relinquish in the final 29 minutes.

South Dakota entered the fourth quarter ahead 51-39, but three-straight buckets from Arens and Lamb pulled it out of reach to 58-39. South Dakota got out to its largest lead of the game, 62-41, midway through the fourth period.

South Dakota shot 48 percent (24-of-50) for the game while holding Ohio State to 34 percent (18-of-53). The Buckeyes’ 53 points marked the lowest total by a Coyote opponent this season.

The Coyotes also outscored its third Power 5 foe in the paint this season, outdueling Ohio State 26-20 inside the lane.

South Dakota returns to action at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout today against Northern Illinois at 2:15 p.m. (MST).

Jackrabbits knock off Notre Dame in Cancun

The South Dakota State women's basketball team captured its 1,000th program win on Friday as it defeated Notre Dame 65-59 in its second game of the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Jackrabbits improved to 5-2 on the season while Notre Dame fell to 4-4. In UND's first game of the Cancun Challenge, it fell to FGCU.

"We played really well in this game, aside from the five minute strech in the third quarter," head coach Aaron Johnston said. "We just got into foul trouble, that was certainly part of it. In the fourth quarter we just settled down again, similar to yesterday. When USF came back and got the lead, this was not that different. Our team just played with grace and composure in the last few minutes. They not only made plays offensively, we defended really well late in the game."

Tori Nelson led the squad with a double-double and a career-best 15 points and 13 rebounds. Myah Selland and Paiton Burckard turned in 14 points apiece. Selland also held a team best seven assists, while adding two blocks and six rebounds.

The Jackrabbits shot 41.7 percent from the field, while outrebounding the Fighting Irish 53-25. State pulled down 18 offensive rebounds to convert on 10 second-chance points.

Rylie Cascio Jensen opened the game with a 3-pointer that would be the beginning of a 9-0 run for the Jackrabbits. State held an 18-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. SDSU led by as many as 15 with under a minute to play in the half, but a pair of Notre Dame free throws made it 34-21 at halftime.

Notre Dame outscored the Jackrabbits 24-11 in the third quarter to come back and tie the game at 45-45 headed into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Fighting Irish built a three-point advantage to open the fourth quarter, but a Burckhard layup and a 3-pointer by Nelson halted Notre Dame's lead. UND came back to tie it at 50-all, however State wouldn't let UND see another lead for the remainder of the contest as the Jackrabbits defeated Notre Dame, 65-59.

SDSU faces Florida Gulf Coats in the tournament today at 11:30 a.m.