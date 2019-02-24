South Dakota State women's basketball came back on the road to upset No. 23 South Dakota 82-78 in overtime Sunday in Brookings.
Behind 28 points from Macy Miller and 21 from Tagyn Larson the Jackrabbits moved to 22-6 on the season and 14-1 in the Summit League. Madison Guebert kicked in 18 for SDSU.
Larson also had 11 rebounds for SDSU
USD was led by St. Thomas More graduate Ciara Duffy who had 23 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Lamb also kicked in 19, Taylor Frederick had 12 and Madison McKeever had 11. The loss dropped USD to 24-4 on the season and 12-2 in the Summit League.
The Coyotes jumped out to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and 40-29 at halftime. SDSU came back to cut the lead to 59-52 at the end of the third and outscored USD 17-10 in the fourth to tie the game at 69.
In overtime, the Jackrabbits outscored the Coyotes 13-9 to get the win.
SDSU shot 25-of-52 from the field for 48.1 percent, while USD was 30-of-74 for 40.5 percent from the field.
The Jackrabbits close the regular season with a home matchup with Western Illinois Saturday. The Coyotes host North Dakota State Thursday and North Dakota Saturday to end the regular season.
BHSU softball falls to Colorado Mines
After having its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference home opener moved from Spearfish to Denver due to weather, the Black Hills State softball team lost to Colorado School of Mines 11-3.
The Yellow Jackets started strong with a run in the bottom of the first and second inning each.
In the first, a RBI single from Maddi Fielder scored Alex Whitley, and Whitley responded with an RBI of her own in the second when a groundout scored Brittany Henrickson.
Mines responded with three runs in the top of the third when a Clara Larson double scored three runs. In the bottom of the third Fielder doubled to drive in her second run, scoring Kindall Bethke.
With the score tied at three, the Orediggers scored four runs in the fourth inning. Kylie Redding scored on a fielder's choice, Katie Leiker drove in a run with a single, Larson hit a sacrifice fly that scored Kelsey Buechler and Leiker scored a run on a bases loaded walk forced by Stefanie Brunello.
In the top of the fifth a sacrifice fly from Kendall Murphy scored Hana Mawlawi for Mines.
The runs continued to come for the Orediggers, as Redding singled in the sixth scoring Megan Dickinson. In the seventh Murphy doubled and scored Buehler, and then Larson tripled scoring Murphy.
The loss dropped BHSU to 3-6 on the season and 0-1 in the RMAC, it will have a doubleheader with Mines today beginning at noon.
Mines, BHSU and Chadron compete at RMAC indoor championships
Adams State won the women's indoor Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference track and field title with 157 points, while Western State-Colorado took first in the men's competition with 131 points over the weekend at Adams State.
On the women's side, Black Hills State finished seventh with 37 points, Chadron State was eighth with 25 points and South Dakota School of Mines was 10th with 12.
For the men, Chadron State was sixth with 38, Mines was seventh with 36 and BHSU was ninth with 29.5.
Erica Keeble of Mines won the pole vault with a final mark of 3.95 meters, while Jordyn Huneke of BHSU was second at 3.85. Ashton Hallsted of Chadron State was first in the weight throw with a mark of 19.67 meters.
On the men's side, Hardrocker Jonathon Murray won the 400 meters in 49.64 seconds. The Eagles got two winners in the field events, as Isaac Grimes won the long jump at 7.62 meters and Brock Voth won the triple jump at 14.52 meters.
Ryan Olsen also was fourth in the heptathlon for the Yellow Jackets with 4,696 points.
Burdick leads SDSU to indoor track and field title
Former Rapid City Stevens standout Kyle Burdick was named the MVP for the Indoor Summit League track and field tournament as he helped the South Dakota State men's team claim its first indoor conference title in program history.
Burdick recorded three event wins as the Jackrabbits held off North Dakota State with 220 points, 30 of which were scored by Burdick, to the Bison's 207.
He took home first in the 3,000 meter run Friday for his third indoor title in the event. He finished in 8 minutes, 13. 28 seconds. He set two meet records Saturday, one in the mile run (4:06.6) and the 5,000 meter run (14:21.45).