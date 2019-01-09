The South Dakota State women's basketball team had three players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded a 76-59 win over Denver Wednesday night in Summit League action at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits, now 11-6 and 3-1, were led by Macy Miller and Myah Selland as each scored 18 points. Selland added 11 rebounds, eight offensive, to record her second career double-double. Madison Guebert added 12 points, a career-high seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Denver, 10-8 and 3-2, was led by Madison Nelson's 14 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Smith added 11 points. The Jackrabbits limited Lauren Loven, who leads the NCAA in 3-point field goals, to only six points on two 3-pointers.
The teams were tied 15-15 after the first quarter before South Dakota State opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run as five players scored. The Jackrabbits, who had nine players score in the first 20 minutes, led 36-29 at halftime.
For the third-straight quarter, the Jackrabbits started strong, this time using an 18-2 run to take a 54-31 lead when Selland scored with 4:57 left in the quarter.
Daum among Wooden Award Top 25
South Dakota State's Mike Daum added another mid-season nod Wednesday as The John R. Wooden presented by Wendy's announced its Mid-Season Top 25 today on ESPNU and on ESPN.com.
Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are the mid-season front-runners for college basketball's most prestigious individual honor.
Daum, the two-time Summit League Player of the Year and Associated Press All-American, leads the Jackrabbits with 23.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the field with 36 3-point field goals.