SDSU's Selland earns Summit League weekly honor

Myah Selland was named the Summit League Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This is Selland's third time receiving the weekly honor this season.

Selland averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game, while adding seven assists and one steal on the week. She registered her fourth double-double of the season as she posted career highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Dakota State to an 82-67 win over Montana State. Additionally, she shot 57.1% (8 of 14) from the field and made a perfect 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

In the win over Northern Iowa, the redshirt junior tallied 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Selland has scored in double figures in all nine games this season.

The Jackrabbits return to play Jan. 8-9 as it hosts Western Illinois in their Summit League opener.

