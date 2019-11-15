The Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan football team held off a late scoring attempt by Winner as it earned the Class 11B state title with a 21-14 victory over the Warriors Friday night in Brookings.
After the Seahawks, 12-0, scored early in the fourth to take a 21-14 lead, Winner had a chance to tie the game after driving the ball into the red zone.
Three plays later, the Warriors failed to find the end zone from less than two yards out as Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan stopped the run on consecutive plays.
Winner got one more chance with 38 seconds but failed to convert as the Seahawks held on for the victory.
Brady Hawkins led the way for Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan with 10 completions for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while also picking up 77 yards on 15 carries.
Chase Arend finished with four receptions for 76 yards and a TD.
Trevor Peters paced the Warriors (11-3) with 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Class 11AA
PIERRE 32, BROOKINGS 16: Pierre completed its unbeaten season with a state title as it dropped Brookings in the 11AA championship game on Friday.
Pierre struck first to take a 7-0 lead, before the Bobcats answered with a field goal with two minutes left in the first.
The Governors (12-0) extended their advantage to 13-3, but Brookings (10-2) continued to battle to cut the deficit to 13-9.
Pierre scored a pair of touchdowns in a row, followed by one more in the fourth to seal the deal.
Garrett Stout paced the Governors with 19 carries for 132 yards and three scores, while adding 154 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Carter Eidem and Parker Rykhus each scored a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Class 11AAA
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 21, BRANDON VALLEY 16: Sioux Falls O'Gorman scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to win the Class 11AAA state title over Brandon Valley on Friday.
The game was close throughout with the Lynx carrying a 10-7 lead into the half.
From there, the Knights scored first in the third, before Brandon Valley answered to regain the lead at 16-14.
Tate Wishard of O'Gorman scored a short time later to put the game away.
Teegan Schlimgen led the Knights (10-2) with eight completions for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Wishard finished with 19 carries for 70 yards and a TD.
Tate Johnson paced the Lynx (9-3) with 25 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.