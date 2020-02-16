Second-half rally fuels Jacks past Purdue-Fort Wayne

The South Dakota State men's basketball team turned in a dominant second half performance Sunday afternoon during its 23rd straight win inside Frost Arena, topping Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-62.
Facing a double-digit deficit for much of the first half, South Dakota State opened the second with 12 unanswered points as the foundation of a larger 40-7 run. All told, the Jacks outscored the Mastodons by 23 points over the final 20 minutes to flip the script and defend home court.
SDSU (20-8, 11-2 Summit) is in sole possession of first-place in the league standings.
Matt Dentlinger led the way with his fifth double-double of the season, pulling down 10 rebounds to go with 18 points. Dentlinger buried all eight of his field goal attempts and both free throw efforts, and set a new career-high with five blocks.
You have free articles remaining.
Douglas Wilson added 17 on 7-of-8 shooting, while David Wingett had 14 points with a three 3-pointers. Both Jackrabbits have five rebounds, sitting third on the team in boards behind Baylor Scheierman (six rebounds, nine points) and Dentlinger.
The Mastodons used a 12-0 run of their own in the game's opening moments to take control early, and led 14-4 with 13:36 on the first-half clock. Transition dunks from Wilson and corner 3-pointers from Wingett and Scheierman came during brief Jackrabbit scoring spurts, but South Dakota State went into the locker room trailing, 36-26.
"(Purdue Fort Wayne) had a great deal of energy to start the game," head coach Eric Henderson said. "Our first half wasn't very pretty, but our second half was pretty special. In the first 12 minutes I think we outscored them 40-7. And the most important number is that seven because it created the 40. I'm really proud of our guy's ability to bounce back and play a great second half.
"Things weren't going in a good direction and we knew we needed stops to get in a flow offensively. Our defense led to some easy baskets and got our crowd going, and when that happens we start to feel pretty confident," he said.
Spurts of 12, 15, six and seven unanswered filled the first 12 minutes of South Dakota State’s second-half surge as the Jacks pushed their lead over 20 for the first time on Wingett's free throws at 8:38 during the final run.
South Dakota State returns to action Wednesday, traveling to Grand Forks, N.D., to play North Dakota. The game tips off at 6 p.m. MT.