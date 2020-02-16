Second-half rally fuels Jacks past Purdue-Fort Wayne

The South Dakota State men's basketball team turned in a dominant second half performance Sunday afternoon during its 23rd straight win inside Frost Arena, topping Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-62.

Facing a double-digit deficit for much of the first half, South Dakota State opened the second with 12 unanswered points as the foundation of a larger 40-7 run. All told, the Jacks outscored the Mastodons by 23 points over the final 20 minutes to flip the script and defend home court.

SDSU (20-8, 11-2 Summit) is in sole possession of first-place in the league standings.

Matt Dentlinger led the way with his fifth double-double of the season, pulling down 10 rebounds to go with 18 points. Dentlinger buried all eight of his field goal attempts and both free throw efforts, and set a new career-high with five blocks.

Douglas Wilson added 17 on 7-of-8 shooting, while David Wingett had 14 points with a three 3-pointers. Both Jackrabbits have five rebounds, sitting third on the team in boards behind Baylor Scheierman (six rebounds, nine points) and Dentlinger.