South Dakota School of Mines kicker Enis Sefa was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
Sefa earned the honors after going 7-for-7 on extra points and nailing a 39-yard field goal and nine kickoffs with totaled 547 yards including three touchbacks in the Hardrockers' 52-28 win over Simon Fraser Saturday.
Sefa also earned the award once last season and the second week in a row a Mines player has won a Player of the Week award after defensive back Marken Vilson won the Defensive Player of the Week award last week after the Hardrockers beat Western State-Colorado 38-21 at home.
“Congrats to Enis on his award for the second time in his brief career,” said Hardrocker coach Zach Tinker said in a release. “Enis has made a lot of progress since his red-shirt season and we’re excited to see if he can continue to kick efficiently as he did in our non-conference win Saturday.”
Mines, 2-1, travels to Utah to take on Dixie State Saturday at 6 p.m.
Local coaches honored with South Dakota High School Coaches' Association Awards
Five western South Dakota coaches were honored at the South Dakota High School Coaches' Association Hall of Fame and Awards Luncheon Monday in Mitchell.
Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball assistant coach Jason Olson was honored as the Assistant Coach of the Year after the Raiders finished third in the Class AA state tournament in March.
Rob Boehler won the Assistant Coach of the Year for Middle School for his work with West Middle School coaching track and field, volleyball, basketball and cross country since 2010.
Belle Fourche had two award winners: Bill Abel won the Girls' Track and Field Coach of the Year Award after coaching the Broncs to a second place finish at the Class A state track and field meet, including three title for Shayla Howell. He was also the coach for all of Howell's 12 state titles in her career.
Bill Gusso won the Girls' Golf Coach of the Year after leading Belle Fourche to the Class A state title in June, it also won the Black Hills Conference championship last season. His teams have been to the state meet in 15 of the last 17 years and he coached individual state champion Peyton Birkeland. The Broncs finished the tournament with two of the top five after Jade Burr finished third.
Rapid City Central track and field coach Dave Dolan and longtime Sturgis wrestling coach Steve Keszler received high honors, as they were both inducted to the Hall of Fame for their coaching careers in South Dakota.
OFFICIALS to meet Wednesday night
The Rapid City OFFICIALS will meet Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the meeting room of the Days Inn off Jackson Blvd. next to the Burger King.
This is primarily an organizational meeting for the organization.