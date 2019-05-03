Dawson Segrist earned his 100th career singles victory as the Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team picked up a pair of victories on Friday in Mitchell.
The Raiders opened the day with a 9-0 win over Watertown, before defeating Brookings 9-0.
Segrist, a junior, earned his 100th singles win with a 10-1 victory over Adam Kays of Watertown, before adding another victory to that total when he dropped Dawson Peters of Brookings by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
“Dawson has been a consistent player and leader for us, and that has helped him get 100 wins,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “He’s a two-time state champion, so he deserves the recognition, and he’s only a junior, so he has another year. He’s just a real consistent player and a great leader for the team.”
Along with teammate Jamison Pfingston, Segrist also finished the day with a pair of doubles victories. The duo defeated Watertown’s Drew Veflin and Jared Dale 10-1, before earning a 6-1, 6-4 win over Jonah Dobbs and Micah Ardry.
Rapid City Stevens (11-1) continues its East River road trip when it takes on Harrisburg today at 9 a.m.
Christian tops Madison, SF Christian
Rapid City Christian earned a pair of wins on the opening day of the Pierre Invitational on Friday.
The Comets kicked off the day with a 9-0 victory over Madison, before earning a tough 6-3 win over Sioux Falls Christian a short time later.
Rapid City Christian will continue play in Pierre today.
Cobblers lose two in Pierre
Rapid City Central had a tough opening day of the Pierre Invitational as they dropped a pair of matches.
The Cobblers opened the day with an 8-1 loss to Aberdeen Roncalli, before being shutout by Sioux Falls Christian later in the day.
Rhett Svarstad was the lone winner for Central as he took down Jackson Henrich 10-4 in flight 6 singles.
The Cobblers will continue tournament play in Pierre today.
Girls Golf
Hot Springs takes home invite
The Hot Springs girls’ golf team had five top 10 finishers as it finished in first place at its own Hot Springs Invitational Friday at the Southern Hills Golf Course.
The Bison cruised past the rest of the field with a score of 365, followed by St. Thomas More with 415, Spearfish took fourth with 458 and Lead-Deadwood rounded out the top four with 514.
Molly Schwartz of Douglas was the medal winner for the day as she finished with a score of 80. Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis took second with 84, Aryona Watts of Hot Springs was third with 85, Emily Kandolin of STM took fourth with 86 and Rachel Jensen of Spearfish finished fifth with 91.
Hot Springs competitors took the next four spots, as Sydney Olstad took sixth with 92, Jesse Schroeder and Madilyn Palo tied for seventh with 94 apiece and Malory Olstad finished in ninth with 96.
Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood closed out the top 10 with 97.
O’Gorman tops field at Yankton Invite
Sioux Falls O’Gorman finished the day with a team score of 338 to take the top spot at the Yankton Invitational on Friday.
Aberdeen Central wasn’t far behind with 353, followed by Yankton with 359, Sioux Falls Roosevelt with 379 and Brandon Valley, which rounded out the top five with 385.
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City Stevens finished the day with a ninth place finish (390).
Danielle Podoll of Aberdeen Central won a one-hole playoff to earn medalist honors with a final score of 81. Shannon McCormick of O’Gorman took second with 81, Tanna Lehfeldt of Brandon Valley was third with 82, Carly Kunkel took fourth with 83 and Peyton Tramp of Yankton and Masy Mock of Mitchell tied for fifth with 85.
Emmy Sundby of Stevens finished in a four-way tie for ninth place with 87.
The Raiders will play in the Sturgis Invitational on Tuesday.
High School Baseball
Sturgis cruises past Central
The Sturgis baseball team earned a pair of wins as it ran past Rapid City Central in a doubleheader on Friday.
In the first game, the Scoopers fell behind by a run in the fourth, but scored four runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh to earn a 9-1 win.
The second matchup was similar as the Cobblers scored first, but were eventually overtaken by Sturgis en route to a 11-1 Scooper victory.
Sturgis scored eight of its runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach early.
Ryan Garland had a big day for the Scoopers, finishing each game with three hits and two RBIs. Cedrick Stabber chipped in with five total RBI.
Trey Brandhagen and Dominic Santiago led the Cobblers with one hit and one RBI apiece.
Next up, Sturgis (10-6) will play Rapid City Central on Thursday, while Central (4-7) plays St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Brandon Valley takes two over Stevens
Brandon Valley picked up a pair of wins as it dropped Rapid City Stevens 8-5 in the first game, followed by a 14-4 win the night cap.
While the first game was close, the Lynx jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the end of the third inning. Stevens scored a run in the fourth, but Brandon Valley scored two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the deal.
The Lynx had no trouble in the second game, scoring three runs in the third and eight more in the fourth.
Tanner Spencer led the Raiders with two RBIs, while Judge Hutto finished the day with three hits and a pair of walks.
Rapid City Stevens (4-12-1) will play a doubleheader at Harrisburg starting today at 2 p.m.
Spearfish 164 splits with Gillette
The Spearfish Post 164 varsity team opened the day with a narrow 5-4 victory over the Riders, before falling 16-1 in the second matchup.
In the first game, Spearfish fell behind 4-0 heading into the bottom half of the fourth inning. From there, it began to make its comeback as it scored a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Connor Glasford gave Spearfish the win on a walk-off hit.
The second game was much different from the first as the Riders scored 13 runs in the second inning and never looked back.
Logan Ammerman led Spearfish (1-1) with three RBIs on the day.