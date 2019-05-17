Tied on the scoreboard after the first day of play in the 2019 South Dakota Boys State Tennis Tournament, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O’Gorman remained virtually inseparable at the completion of play on Friday.
O’Gorman holds a razor thin two-point advantage (544-542) over five-time defending champion Lincoln.
Adding a little extra spice to Saturday’s final day drama, the two teams will go head-to-head in four of the six singles title matches. And in the vitally important, high-point, three doubles matches, both Lincoln and O’Gorman sent teams to the finals in Flight 2 and 3 doubles and are seeded one/two in Flight 1 doubles with the semis to be contested on Saturday morning.
“You always know it’s going to be tough at a state tournament, and with the weather today (rainy weather forced play inside at times), the kids who were able to handle those transitions and keep themselves focused were those who did best,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “And both O’Gorman and us did that and played well today.”
The two teams faced off twice on Friday with each team winning one match— O’Gorman bested Lincoln in Flight 2 doubles in a semifinal encounter and Lincoln turning the tables in the Flight 3 doubles semis.
“The outcome of those head-to-head matches tomorrow will decide the outcome,” Krueger added. “It should be an exciting day of tennis.”
Rapid City Stevens, with 364 points, stands fourth in a four-team race for the third-place trophy, narrowly trailing Sioux Falls Washington (374.5) and with but a slim advantage over Brandon Valley (358.5) and Yankton (348).
For the Raiders, Dawson Segrist will be carrying the lone Raider banner into championship singles play, as the junior advanced to the Flight 3 title match with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Davis Shafer of Sioux Falls Washington. Segrist, 23-1 on the season and the 2018 state champion in Flight 5 singles, will face top-seeded Rahul Giri of Sioux Falls Lincoln for the title.
Unfortunately, a couple of tough losses in Flight 1 and Flight 2 play on Friday perhaps prevented Stevens from solidifying a third-place spot.
In Flight 1, sophomore Jamison Pfingston (16-3), the No. 3 seed, dropped a tough three-set loss, 7-6, 6-7 (2), 10-4, to the No. 2 seed, Cade Damgaard of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, and will play Tony Schafer of Sioux Falls Washington in Saturday’s third-place match.
“Jamison had an opportunity to win the first set, and that would have made it a lot easier, but he battled back in the second set,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “Cade just played really well and Jamison just couldn’t finish the deal in what was a very good match.”
A similar script played out in Flight 2 semifinal play, as sophomore Michael Tang (19-4) fell to the top-seed, O’Gorman’s Wil McDowell, 7-6(4), 7-6(2). Tang will meet Chris Harris (SFW) in the third-place match.
“Michael got overpowered a little bit, but he played hard against a very good player,” Olson said. “Michael had a set point and it got away, and it went to a tie-breaker twice and fell a little bit short.”
On more positive notes, another Raider sophomore, Christian Mueller (18-9), earned a spot in the Flight 4 consolation final with a 10-5 win over Michael Grismer of Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Eighth-grader Nolan Rehorst (17-10) likewise gained a spot in the consolation finals, knocking off cross-town rival, Nate Berzina of St Thomas More, 8-6, and Garrett Mayer (SFW), 10-6 in Flight 5 singles.
In doubles play, Stevens won one of three quarterfinal matches. The Flight 1 doubles team of Pfingston and Segrist, 19-2 and fourth-seeded, dispatched fifth-seeded Brandon Valley, 6-2, 7-6(5), and will meet the top-seeded Lincoln duo of Sam Dobbs/ Gage Gohl in Saturday morning semifinal action.
Tang and Max Riker (14-9) fell to Yankton, 6-2, 6-4 in the Flight 2 quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Raider pair rebounded with a win over the sixth-seeded Yankton, however, and will meet Huron on Saturday with a fifth-place medal on the line.
In Flight 3 doubles, the Raider duo of Mueller and Asa Hood dropped two matches on Friday.
“We will have five of six singles kids playing (Saturday) and two doubles teams,” Olson said. “Obviously, Lincoln and O’Gorman will be playing for the title, but after that it’s a four-team race. As I told the kids, every point will count, and with players in seven of the nine fights, we have a chance to move up.”
Rapid City Christian had some hard knocks on Friday as well. Thomas Postma (Flight 1), David Greni (2), Drake Beckloff (3), Nathan Schlauger (4) and Eli Goddard were eliminated from medal contention in singles play, and the Comet No. 1 doubles team (Postma/Greni) was bumped out of the championship round by Sioux Falls Washington 6-3, 6-1.
With play completed, the Comets currently stand 15th in the team standings, while St. Thomas More is 19th, Spearfish is 21st, and Rapid City Central is 22nd.
The tournament concludes on Saturday with all of the action — weather permitting — scheduled for McKennan park.