Shadbolt's 84.5 takes bareback lead

A world champion and four National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, the reigning PRCA Rookie of the Year, and a couple of Rapid City cowboys, Shane O’Connell and Jamie Howlett, highlighted the always exciting bareback event at Rodeo Rapid City Thursday night.

The young gun, Garrett Shadbolt (Merriman, Neb.) bettered his elders with an 84.5-second ride aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Hillbilly, a ride that was not only the best of the night, but the top score thus far posted through three Rodeo Rapid City performances.

“I didn’t know much about him, but I thought I had a good horse, and sure enough he came out, kind of paused for a second, and then set up for me perfectly,” Shadbolt said. “As soon as he settled and did that, I knew I had a chance for a good score.”

O’Connell, looking to bounce back from a down year in 2019 following NFR qualifying work in 2018, posted the second-best ride of the night, an 83-point trip aboard Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Pop A Top.

The Rapid City Central gradUATE and former high school national champion didn’t pull any punches in assessing a ride that currently sits fourth in the overall standings.