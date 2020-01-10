Shanahan, Cousins on opposite sides for playoffs

Cousins feels the same way about Shanahan as a play-caller and coach and is not surprised at the success he's had in rebuilding a losing franchise in San Francisco.

"I've been fortunate to be around some great coaches. And Kyle's certainly one of them," Cousins said. "He's shown that through the years since we have gone our separate ways."

But none of that will matter once the game starts on Saturday. Shanahan says neither side has any advantage because of knowledge on how the other one operates.

"I'm not sitting there going against Kirk," he said. "So I think that stuff is totally overrated. He's been a lot of places, he can do a lot of things that I don't know about."

FIRST TIMERS

Only a dozen players currently on the 49ers' roster have postseason experience and even that number is a bit inflated because it includes Garoppolo, who got only two snaps of mop-up duty in one game, and players like receiver Jordan Matthews who are likely to be inactive. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who has played in two Super Bowls, said the key to dealing with that lack of playoff experience is to make sure you don't try to do too much.