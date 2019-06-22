Gage Darrow would like to add his name to the starting pitching rotation for the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters.
In his first time on the mound this season, he made a good case for it, throwing four strong innings as the Shooters stopped the Harrisburg junior varsity 10-2 in five innings in the Big Stick Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Darrow gave up four hits and just one run in the four innings, walking one and striking out one.
"I was just trying to go out and pitch to contact, that was my big plan ... and let the fielders do the playing for me," Darrow said. "It has been a while since I pitched ... I pitched last fall ball and I did alright. I just started throwing again."
It was a solid game for the young Shooters, the Post 320 junior varsity. They scored in each inning and ended the game via the eight-run rule with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
"It was a good win for the team," Shooters head coach Adam Ness said. "We had a new pitcher come out and pitch for four innings, and he did a very good job. The boys hit the ball well and didn't make too many errors. We were happy."
With the win, the Shooters move to 14-7 on the season, including 3-1 in the Big Stick Tournament.
"We're putting some wins together while we are pulling kids up and down," Ness said. "They are getting a lot of movement and a lot of playing time. Coming over here is a good baseball atmosphere."
Ness said the Shooters are a competitive team, very emotionally driven.
"Their baseball IQ is getting better. They come to win and play every day. They are a good group of boys," he added.
Post 320 took a 5-0 lead with two runs each in the first two innings and one run in the third.
In the first inning, Jimmy Rogers had a RBI single and Lane Darrow a run-scoring ground out. Gavyn Dansby and Gage Darrow had RBI singles in the second, while the Shooters scored single runs n the third and fifth on Harrisburg errors.
In the fifth, Dansby had a two-run double while Gage Darrow and Henry London added RBI singles.
Harrisburg chipped away with a one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings to cut the lead to 6-2, but Rapid City came alive again in the fifth with the four runs they needed to get the eight-run lead to end the contest.
You have free articles remaining.
Like all junior varsity programs, Ness said that every day is a learning experience.
"They are picking it up as they go, and they are putting it to use, and we like it," he said.
Gage Darrow had a strong game at the plate as well with three hits, three runs scored and a run-batted in. The Shooters had 12 hits, with Jimmy Rogers and Henry London added two hits each — Rogers also knocked in two runs — while Garrett Grismer also added two RBI.
The 16-year-old Gage Darrow said they are enjoying their time in this four-day tournament.
"The team is doing really good now," he said. "We've had some lack of focus, but we're working on that and getting better. We just have to get our sticks going, which we did this game."
The Shooters close the tournament with a pair of games Sunday night, against Premier West (Colo.) at 6 p.m. and rival Post 22 Expos at 8 p.m. Earlier in the tournament, the Shooters beat Harrisburg and fell to the Billings Blue Jays before bouncing back to edge Cody, Wyoming, on Friday, 7-5.
Gage Darrow said playing well in this tournament means a lot to the team and gives them a good confidence boost.
"It makes us look better and it helps us out," he said.
The Shooters have a good month to keep on working on their game, especially with the State Junior Legion A State Tournament at Pete Lien Memorial Field July 26-30.
Ness said they are obviously looking forward to the junior state tournament and plan on competing hard for the best seeding opportunity.
"We have an automatic bid for that, but we want to win our region, of course," Ness said. "As long as we keep our pitching to a minimum, if we can keep scoring and playing small ball, I think we will accomplish a lot."
Earlier Saturday, the Billings Blue Jays moved to 4-1 in the tournament with a 10-2 win over Cody and 14-10 victory over Premier West. Cody also beat Harrisburg 9-6.
The Post 22 Bullets fell to unbeaten Gallatin Valley, Mont., 13-1. Luke Jegris led the Bullets with two hits.
The Expos then dropped a 15-0 loss to Premier West. Jed Sullivan led the Expos with two hits.