There was a good chance that the season-opening high school football game between Rapid City Stevens and No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt could’ve been a mismatch under any circumstance. When the Raiders suspended a handful of players for rules violations, their challenge got even more difficult.
Not surprisingly, the Rough Riders coasted, securing a 48-19 win over a young and overmatched Stevens squad Friday at Howard Wood Field.
Brady Dannenbring threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, while Tyler Feldkamp caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns while adding a punt return score. The Riders were a bit more wobbly on both sides of the ball than they would’ve liked, but they showed signs of being an 11AAA powerhouse yet again.
“I’m happy with the score, but I thought we were really sloppy,” said coach Kim Nelson. “Guys forgetting to get out there on punt team, not knowing we were on defense — I mean, guys just not watching the game. We used three timeouts just getting the right guys on the field. But it’s early. I think we’re gonna be pretty good, but we’re not there yet.”
Evaluation required a different standard for Stevens coach Scott Hagen, but he liked the way his undermanned team handled an adverse situation.
“We had some guys we project as starters that weren’t able to make the trip for (disciplinary) reasons, and we know Roosevelt is not the type of team you want to play shorthanded,” Hagen said. “We just told the kids that we were going to play hard no matter what. We’re not going to give up. The game will be what it is, we just have to get better from it, and I think we did that.”
Converting the shotgun snap from the center to the quarterback was a tremendous struggle for the Raiders, as bad snaps repeatedly put them in 2nd and long, 3rd and long, or led to a turnover.
Roosevelt rolled to a 20-0 lead on three Dannenbring touchdown passes (two to Feldkamp and one to Macki Mohammed) before Colton Hartford hit Bridger Nesbit for a 48-yard touchdown strike to get Rapid City on the board — all just in the first quarter.
Stevens’ execution difficulties continued in the second, and Roosevelt kept pouring it on. Feldkamp field a punt on a bounce and returned it 72 yards for a score to make it 27-6, and Dannenbring added a 5-yard keeper and a 38-yard strike to Jaden Bourne as the first half clock expired to make it 41-6 at the break.
“(Stevens) didn’t give themselves much of a chance because of how they had trouble with the ball,” Nelson acknowledged. “That makes it tough for us to evaluate on defense. But then, you know, they made a couple of great plays in the passing game, too. They played hard all game long. I just told our guys at halftime I was happy with the score, but we needed to play better, and we did.”
Roosevelt got its only score of the second half on a 22-yard fumble return (on another botched long snap) by Joey Otta, while the Raiders added scores on a 70-yard pass from Teigen Heckel to Nesbit and a wild 46-yard run by sophomore Joe Weber, who broke multiple tackles and reversed field twice on his way to outrunning the defense.
Nesbit finished with five catches for 152 yards, as Heckel threw for 152 yards on 12-of-28 passing, and Hartford was 5-of-17 for 79 yards. The bad snaps helped contribute to 118 yards lost yards in the running game for Stevens.
On defense, Roosevelt saw Devonte Murphy record 2.5 sacks, while Tucker Large and Ethan Winter both had interceptions