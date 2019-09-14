South Dakota State's running game was on full display Saturday afternoon, racking up 369 yards in a 38-10 victory over Drake at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
The third-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 2-1 overall, while Drake dropped to 0-3 on the season.
The SDSU defense surrendered its first touchdown in seven quarters early in the fourth quarter as Drake put together a six-play, 90-yard scoring drive.
Pierre Strong Jr. paced the SDSU ground game with 129 yards on 11 carries, while C.J. Wilson added 117 yards on 10 attempts. Kanin Nelson, starting at quarterback in place of an injured J'Bore Gibbs for the second week in a row, completed 12-of-18 passes for 159 yards.
The Jackrabbits held a 534-289 advantage in total offense.
Seven Wilson led the SDSU defense with seven tackles, while Logan Backhaus contributed six tackles, one of two Jackrabbit interceptions and a pass breakup. Freshman safety Chase Norblade tallied the other interception – the first of his career.
HOUSTON BAPTIST 53, SOUTH DAKOTA 52: In a game with 1,238 yards of total offense, it was a late 2-point conversion by Houston Baptist that gave the Huskies a 53-52 win against South Dakota on Saturday at the DakotaDome.
It was the first meeting between the two teams and Houston Baptist's first-ever game against a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Huskies (2-1) pulled out the win behind quarterback Bailey Zappe, who passed for 513 yards and five touchdowns.
South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons set single-game records for yards, completions and attempts. He was 48 of 65 for 537 yards and four touchdowns. It was his second collegiate game with four touchdown passes.
The Coyotes had two 100-yard receivers. Caleb Vander Esch caught seven passes for a career-best 103 yards and a score. Randy Baker tied a program record with 11 catches and totaled a career-high 102 yards. Tight end Connor Herrmann had six catches, 76 yards and two touchdowns.
South Dakota (0-3) is on the road next Saturday to play Northern Colorado (0-2)
WYOMING 21, IDAHO 16: Trey Smith rushed for 152 yards and two scores, including an 80-yard dash early in the fourth quarter that gave Wyoming the breathing room it needed en route to a 21-16 win over Idaho on Saturday, the Cowboys' seventh straight victory dating to last season.
It was the first 100-yard game for Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville. On his insurance touchdown, he bounced off a defender at the line, shook a would-be ankle tackler a few yards downfield, regained his balance, then won a footrace down the right sideline.
The TD put Wyoming up 21-13, but Cade Coffey's third field goal for Idaho, from 24 yards, trimmed the lead to 21-16 with 7:20 to go. The Cowboys' Solomon Byrd sacked Mason Petrino to stuff the Vandals' next drive, and Smith rushed for a pair of first downs to allow the Cowboys to run out the clock.
The Cowboys finish their nonconference schedule at Tulsa on Saturday. The Cowboys lead the series 3-2 but the schools haven't met since 1998 when both were in the WAC.
NEBRASKA 44, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 4: Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Dedrick Mills rushed for 116 yards and Nebraska beat Northern Illinois 44-8 on Saturday night.
The Cornhuskers (2-1) bounced back from blowing a 17-point lead in an overtime loss at Colorado last week. NIU (1-2) won 21-17 in Lincoln two years ago but was no match this time.
Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense, limited the Huskies to 74 yards rushing and posted its largest margin of victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015.
Martinez threw for 257 yards and had 301 yards of total offense, the ninth time in 14 career starts he's gone over 300.