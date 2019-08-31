Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31 in a season opener on Saturday night.
Chambers averaged 10 yards on each of his 12 rushing attempts. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards for a Wyoming team that took advantage of three Missouri turnovers while giving up 537 yards to the Tigers.
Valladay averaged 7.9 yards on 15 carries as Wyoming ground out 297 yards on 42 carries as a team.
Missouri was led by Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, who completed 31 of 48 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns. However, Bryant threw a costly interception in the end zone and lost a fumble that was returned by Wyoming for another score.
Former Newell standout inducted into UW hall of fame
Courtney Stapp Pool of Newell was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Friday on the Laramie-based campus.
A terrific all-around player, Stapp scored 1,278 points during her Cowgirl career, which ran from 1995 to 1998. As a freshman, she made an immediate impact and was named to the Western Athletic Conference all-newcomer team. A two-time all-Western Athletic Conference honoree, Stapp also earned academic all-conference and WAC Scholar-Athlete honors. During her senior season, Stapp led the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game, assists, three-point shooting, minutes played and field goals.
Joining Stapp Pool as this year’s inductees are Andrea Everett, track & field, 1982-83; Wes Gasner, wrestling, 1983-84; Jay Martin, skiing, 1963-66; Mack Peyton, basketball and baseball, 1947-48-49; Larry Zowada, football, 1955-56-57; and the 1966-67 Cowboy men’s basketball team.
Gauff's US Open ends with loss to 2018 champ Osaka
American teenager Coco Gauff's second Grand Slam tournament has ended with a 6-3, 6-0 loss to defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open.
In a much-hyped match under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium against the top-seeded Osaka, Gauff often looked exactly like what she is: an immensely talented player who is still learning her way at tennis' top level.
She served at up to 119 mph but also double-faulted seven times. She overcame a slow start to get within 4-3 in the opening set but also then lost the last eight games.
Osaka's on-target power resulted in a 24-8 edge in winners.
Lomachenko beats Campbell, adds 3rd lightweight belt
Considered among the world's greatest pound-for-pound fighters, Vasyl Lomachenko added the vacant WBC belt to his WBA and WBO titles at lightweight with a unanimous points win over Britain's Luke Campbell on Saturday.
Two judges awarded the fight 119-108 to Lomachenko, with the other giving it to the Ukrainian 118-109 at the O2 Arena in London.
Broncos looking for a backup QB again
John Elway finds himself looking for a quarterback again after jettisoning Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien amid plans to place second-round draft pick Drew Lock on injured reserve.
"We needed the spot," Elway said Saturday after trimming his banged-up roster to 52 players, one below the league maximum.
With nobody behind new starting QB Joe Flacco, who directed just four drives in the preseason, Elway gazed at other teams' castoffs in search of a passer who could quickly absorb offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's system.
Jags' Jack to sign 4-year, $57M extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving linebacker Myles Jack a four-year contract extension worth $57 million and includes $33 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.
Raiders place DT Ellis on season-ending IR
The Oakland Raiders placed defensive tackle Justin Ellis on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury Saturday.
Ellis had been dealing with the injury for much of camp and never was able to get healthy enough for coach Jon Gruden to believe he could contribute this season on the defense.